Chainlink to present buy opportunity at $22 before LINK enters new uptrend

- Chainlink price continues to experience indecision, volatility, and whipsaws inside the Cloud.
- Senkou Span B remains the primary support level; if it fails, a free fall to sub-$20 value areas is likely.
- The oscillators show strong bearish continuation patterns.
Chainlink price action has drifted lower against Bitcoin’s broader rise. There is strong support at Senkou Span B and the 50% Fibonacci retracement near the $26 value area. If $26 fails, then opportunities for short sellers to take over open up.
Chainlink price slides south, creating anxiety for bulls
Chainlink price remains inside the Cloud and currently represents a textbook example of the frustration and difficulty traders face when an instrument is inside the Cloud. Multiple cases can be made for buyers and sellers alike to take control of any future trend. The side of the market experiencing the most frustration at present are longs.
A look at the Chikou Span shows how many attempts have been made to position it in a close above the candlesticks. However, five consecutive trade sessions of higher rejections have generated significant angst for the bulls.
Final support for Chainlink price is currently at $26. If bulls fail to support Chainlink at this level, then bears have an easy path to push Chainlink down to the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion level near $18. In addition, the hidden bearish divergence in the Composite Index and the rejection against the overbought level in the Relative Strength Index lend weight to the bearish scenario ahead.
LINK/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
To invalidate the near-term bearish sentiment, buyers need to propel Chainlink to a close above $31. A close at $31 would put Chainlink price above the Cloud and the Chikou Span above the candlesticks, creating a condition that would confirm a new bullish expansion phase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
