Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK squabbles under heavy selling pressure, downswing targets $16

- LINK/USD is on the verge of a breakdown amid the formation of a rising wedge pattern.
- Chainlink whales are offloading their tokens after the price hit a new all-time high, adding to the selling pressure.
Chainlink is up 10% in the last 24 hours and a whopping 52% in the previous seven days. After breaking above $20, LINK soared to a new record high at near $24. Meanwhile, the uptrend seems to have hit the ultimate point, as selling pressure finds its way back into the market.
Chainlink's correction from a new record high in the offing
At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $22.2. This follows a correction from the all-time high. Support at $22 must remain intact to avert potential losses. However, selling pressure is likely to continue building, especially with the formation of a rising wedge pattern.
Chainlink is exchanging hands at the pattern's apex, suggesting that a reversal is in the offing. The bearish outlook comes into when an asset's price ascends with pivot highs and lows. Trendlines drawn along the peaks and lows converge at a single point referred to as the apex.
A breakdown usually occurs before the trendlines meet. The distinctive breakdown is mostly confirmed by decreasing volume (highlighting a divergence between volume and price). These breakdowns are typically fast and drastic and must be caught at the right time to ensure traders benefit greatly.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Santiment's holder distribution chart shows that the selling pressure above Chainlink intensified dramatically over the past week. The behavioral analytics firm recorded a significant spike in the number of addresses with millions of dollars in LINK, colloquially known as "whales."
The number of addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 LINK dropped significantly from 2,880, recorded on January 8 to 2,851 at the time of writing. Simultaneously, the number of whales having between 1 million and 10 million LINK fell from 55 to 51 in the same period.
At first glance, the recent decrease in the number of large investors behind LINK may seem insignificant. However, when considering that these whales move huge Chainlink volumes, the sudden spike in selling pressure can translate into a downward price action to $16.
Chainlink holder distribution
It is worth mentioning that the bearish outlook will be abandoned if Chainlink holds support at $22. Rebound to the all-time high could also validate a spike toward $30. Note that the price is trading above all the three moving averages on the 4-hour chart. Thus the odds are somehow still in favor of the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.40
After losing more than 60% of its value in December 2020, XRP has been trading sideways without much action throughout 2021. The SEC has sued Ripple alleging that it conducted illegal sales of XRP which they consider a security.
Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tight range after establishing a new all-time high at $41,950. The digital asset plummeted down to $30,420 and then formed a lower high at $40,100 followed by what seems to be a higher low at $33,850.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. Let’s analyze some of the most important indicators to understand the most likely scenario.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle
ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time. Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.