- The accumulation of Chainlink by whales continues, with $140 million in LINK scooped up overnight.
- Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, believes the altcoin has cleared the biggest hurdle in DeFi.
- Analysts predict a rally in Chainlink price and identify stiff resistance at $15.42 on LINK’s uptrend.
Chainlink price could breakout into a rally as whales scoop up the altcoin. Chainlink price could hit resistance at $15.42, according to leading analysts.
Chainlink is prepared to breakout, could face stiff resistance
Chainlink has witnessed a rising accumulation of LINK by large wallet investors. Based on data from a crypto intelligence platform, whales have purchased over 10 million LINK tokens worth $140 million.
Based on recent transaction history, Chainlink’s support level is at $13.55. Ali Martínez, a renowned crypto analyst, recently tweeted about it. Martinez notes that 7,350 addresses purchased 11.46 million LINK tokens.
The recent accumulation is fueling a bullish outlook among investors. The analyst has identified stiff resistance for Chainlink price at $15.42, where 9,260 addresses accumulated 22.55 million tokens.
Typically, the price level at which a higher number of investors accumulate the altcoin is a key level in its rally. There could be an increase in selling pressure or profit taking by altcoins at the price level.
Interestingly, whales have added more LINK tokens overnight, pulling the altcoins token out of circulation.
Sergey Nazarov, the Chainlink co-founder, believes the project has overcome major hurdles in the DeFi ecosystem. Chainlink’s path to higher adoption and utility is clearer now, with higher relevance in DeFi.
Chainlink’s series of partnerships have failed to influence the altcoin’s price; however, positively, whale accumulation could fuel a rally in the altcoin.
Analysts have evaluated the Chainlink price trend and @lukasz_wydra, a leading analyst and trader, identified that the price of LINK just touched the 50-day moving average.
#Chainlink $LINK with an interesting setup. It broke out above the downtrend line a few days ago and is now testing it as support. Additionally, it has just touched the 50-day SMA. Opportunity? pic.twitter.com/YBQ1OOZ1H3— Lukasz Wydra (@lukasz_wydra) April 7, 2022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
