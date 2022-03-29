Chainlink price continues uptrend as total value secured crosses $58 billion in 2022

- Chainlink price has rallied nearly 14% over the past week, and the altcoin’s total value secured climbed higher.
- From $7 billion in early 2021, Chainlink’s total value secured has crossed $58 billion.
- Analysts are bullish on Chainlink price trend, predict next overhead resistance at $18 and set a target at $19.
Chainlink price has posted double-digit growth over the past week. Proponents note a significant rise in the total value secured by LINK, an increase of 800% within a year. Experts fear market saturation could hinder Chainlink’s growth prospects.
Chainlink price makes comeback above $17
Chainlink price has crossed the $17 level and offered investors 14% gains over the past week. The provider of real-world data to dApps and smart contracts has picked up the pace in its partnerships over the past year.
Total value secured (TVS) is a metric used to measure the value of dApps and smart contracts that the network secures. The expansion of Chainlink’s use cases and its rising adoption is the result of the spike in TVS from $7 billion at the beginning of 2021 to $58 billion in 2022.
Proponents believe a nearly 800% rise in TVS should have reflected higher growth in Chainlink’s price and market capitalization. However, the disparity between the market cap and the TVS of the platform could pose challenges for its growth and expansion efforts in the long term.
David Duong, Coinbase’s head of institutional research, was quoted,
Market saturation may limit the platform’s future growth prospects, potential dilution of LINK’s circulating supply is uncertain, and imbalances pertaining to dApp demand, node operator fees and operating costs contribute to selling pressure.
Analysts have evaluated the Chainlink price trend and predicted a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend. @venturefounder, a crypto analyst and trader, believes Chainlink has finally bottomed against Ethereum and believes the altcoin is currently in the buy zone.
The altcoin’s price has crossed the 50-day Simple Moving Average and the red Ichimoku cloud is shrinking. Analysts at ChartsLink predict a rally in Chainlink price as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple prepares for take-off
XRP price is pouring gasoline onto its' FOMO flame as the price is hovering above the broken daily trend channel at $0.89. Investors appear to be coming back into the market with more optimism.
Chainlink price continues uptrend as total value secured crosses $58 billion in 2022
Chainlink price has posted double-digit growth over the past week. Proponents note a significant rise in the total value secured by LINK, an increase of 800% within a year. Experts fear market saturation could hinder Chainlink’s growth prospects.
Bitcoin price charges ahead, on target to hit $50,000
Bitcoin price has performed spectacularly over the past two weeks. From the week of March 18, 2022, to the current weekly high, BTC is up more than 24%. Additionally, Bitcoin hit a new 2022 high and is likely to close above the January open, turning Bitcoin positive for 2022.
A bull case for why MATIC price will explode to $2
MATIC price looks ready for another leg up as it moves above a crucial resistance barrier. This development with Polygon shows that more gains await for patient holders.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.