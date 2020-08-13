Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK/USD clocks new all-time highs, eyes glued on $20

- Chainlink blasts to the moon hitting new all-time highs at $17.00.
- The fight for gains above $20.00 is not stopping anytime soon; support at $16.00 presents a chance for action past $17.00.
Chainlink has impressed and left many in the industry mouths agape with the marvelous shows of strength since the week started. As a matter of fact, the trading in August has broken numerous barriers with the upward momentum relatively unstoppable.
The surge to new all-time highs has left other major altcoins in the dust. LINK/USD seems to be on the track to bring down the seller congestion at $20.00. Meanwhile, Chainlink is teetering at $16.72 after a minor retreat from the new highs traded at $17.00.
A bounce from the short term support at $16.00 suggests that bulls are in control and likely to stay in the cockpit longer. Indicators signal that LINK has the potential to climb above the new highs and even brush shoulders with the psychological resistance at $20.00. Buyers need to push the throttle forward as they take advantage of both the prime technical and fundamental levels.
The RSI is currently holding in the overbought region. This means that LINK is currently overbought and could give way to a reversal. On the other hand, the Elliot Wave Oscillator continues to print the bullish session commenced on Wednesday.
Consequently, LINK could ignore the overbought condition due to the fact that it is in the middle a rally that is both technically and fundamentally ready. Besides, support at $16.00 is key to continuing the price action above $17.00 and towards $20.00.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
