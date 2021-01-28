Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK looks to set a new all-time high as there are no barriers ahead

- Chainlink price looks poised to set a new high above $25.78.
- On-chain metrics suggest the digital asset faces very low resistance to the upside.
- Whales have been accumulating a lot of LINK in the past two months.
Chainlink price is at $23.55 at the time of writing, on the verge of hitting a new all-time high above $25.78. It seems that large holders have accumulated a lot of Chainlink coins in the past two months and are still not selling.
Chainlink price could hit $30 with no resistance ahead
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows basically no barriers until the area between $24 and $24.2, where 3,600 addresses purchased around 1.68 million LINK. A breakout above this point can quickly send Chainlink price to a new all-time high.
LINK IOMAP chart
Additionally, since November 26, 2020, the number of large holders with 100,000 to 1,000,000 LINK coins has increased from 261 to 271 currently. This indicates that investors still accumulate more Chainlink despite rising prices.
LINK Holders Distribution Chart
Similarly, the number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 LINK coins increased by four in the same time frame.
LINK/USD 2-hour chart
However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 2-hour chart. Losing the 50-SMA support level at $23 could push Chainlink towards the 100-SMA at $22.5 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
