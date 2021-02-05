- Chainlink price has concluded a consolidation period, hinting at another rally to new record highs.
- LINK's decisive breakout from an ascending triangle shows a quick 30% surge ahead.
- On-chain metrics reveal a strong support barrier adding credence to the bullish thesis.
Chainlink price has seen a steady increase in its market value since late September 2020 and picked up the pace in early January 2021. With over 150% year-to-date returns, the decentralized oracle token seems primed for more upside momentum in the near future.
Chainlink price primed to climb to new highs
On February 5, Chainlink price broke out of the ascending triangle on the 4-hour chart. The continuation pattern projects a nearly 30% upswing when taking into consideration the height of its y-axis.
If validated by a spike in demand around the current price levels, Chainlink could surge towards $32.65.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows that since Chainlink is in price discovery mode, it faces no opposition ahead that will prevent it from reaching the ascending triangle’s target. Instead, it sits on top of an intense concentration of holders.
Based on this on-chain metric, more than 20,200 addresses purchased around 18 million LINK at an average price of $23.30. Such a massive demand zone may have the ability to contain any downward pressure, especially because it coincides with the ascending triangle's hypotenuse.
LINK IOMAP chart
Only a 4-hour candlestick close below this support level will invalidate the bullish outlook and lead to a downswing that pushes Chainlink price towards $17. But doing so will not be easy for the bears, given the strengthening fundamentals behind it.
Development activity skyrockets
While Chainlink aims for higher highs, the team behind it has been working to improve the network and expand its utility. Today, Chainlink's Price Reference Data Feeds are among the most widely used decentralized oracle solutions in the nascent DeFi space.
For this reason, the blockchain startup recently announced the launch of an on-chain data directory using Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The move is intended to “provide users with additional assurances that they are relying on and/or sending funds to the right on-chain address.”
Chainlink’s commitment to improve and polish its decentralized oracles solution services, and upgrade its features can be seen on Santiment’s Development Activity chart.
Link Development Activity chart
Usually, spikes development activity occur before Chainlink releases an upgrade or new service. Speculators tend to take advantage of this on-chain metric to anticipate major announcements and profit from a potential increase in volatility.
For example, Chainlink price rose by 16% after development activity surged by 33% between January 10 and January 19 of the present year. This on-chain metric has now experienced a 72% upswing over the past week.
If history repeats itself, LINK could easily reach the ascending triangle’s target of $32.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger
Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively.
XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again
Ripple price was contained inside a wedge pattern on the 1-hour chart. On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and ...
ALGO is on the brink of hitting $1 for the first time since 2019
Algorand has been trading in a robust and steady uptrend since December 31, 2020. The digital asset has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart and aims to see a breakout in the short-term thanks to several positive announcements.
LINK aims for a new all-time high at $30 after a potential rebound
Chainlink price is inside a massive uptrend since the beginning of 2021. Chainlink has been extremely bullish for the majority of 2021 hitting new all-time highs almost every single day. LINK bulls are not done yet and aim for yet another high after defending a crucial support level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.