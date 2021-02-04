Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK aims for a new all-time high at $30 after a potential rebound

- Chainlink price is inside a massive uptrend since the beginning of 2021.
- The digital asset hit a new all-time high at $26.15 in the past 24 hours.
- Technicals suggest that Chainlink is poised for a significant rebound towards a new high above $26.
Chainlink has been extremely bullish for the majority of 2021 hitting new all-time highs almost every single day. LINK bulls are not done yet and aim for yet another high after defending a crucial support level.
Chainlink price defends critical support level and aims for $30
On the 9-hour chart, Chainlink price has been trading above the 50-SMA support level since the beginning of 2021. Every time LINK touched the 50-SMA, it saw a significant rebound within the next few days. In the past 12 hours, Chainlink price has defended the support level again which indicates that a rebound is underway.
LINK/USD 9-hour chart
The nearest and most important resistance level is located at $26.15 which is the last all-time high. A breakout above this point can easily push Chainlink price towards the psychological level at $30.
LINK Holders Distribution chart
Surprisingly, despite Chainlink price rising, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins has increased significantly since January 23 from a low of 266 to 278 currently indicating that large holders are accumulating LINK even at high prices.
LINK/USD 9-hour chart
However, on the same 9-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal despite bulls defending the 50-SMA. If this support level breaks, Chainlink price can fall towards $21.64. Other significant support levels can be found at $20.29 and $17.1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOT primed for a 15% downswing after flashing a sell signal
Polkadot has experienced a massive upsurge in price as well as market value. DOT is now a $17.9 billion project and currently in the fourth spot after displacing Ripple (XRP).
SushiSwap is on fire as on-chain metrics stay strongly bullish
SushiSwap has managed to rise from a ridiculed token to a darling in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the cryptocurrency market at large. The token is trading at new all-time highs after entering a price discovery mode since November 4.
UMA price explodes by 270% to new all-time highs while technicals show it could rise even higher
UMA was trading as low as $11.2 on February 2 before a massive price explosion towards $44 in less than three days. A few positive announcements and whales going into a buying spree have helped the digital asset surge to new highs.
Aave whales go into buying spree sending prices beyond the moon
Aave price has seen a parabolic rally since early November 2020 and shows no signs of exhaustion. At the time of writing, AAVE has generated over 16x gains in 90 days and indicates that more is yet to come.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.