Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK continues its 20% rally to record levels after a pullback

- Chainlink price continues its climb despite a 13% correction on February 10.
- A decisive close above the $27 resistance level could catapult LINK to a new all-time high at $32.
- On-chain data suggests increasing whale activity providing a bullish confirmation to the incoming rally.
Chainlink announced on February 10 that its feeds can now fetch Foreign Exchange [FX] prices that are highly secure and tamper-proof. These FX prices can be combined with DeFi allowing developers to create and offer a range of products that are available only in the traditional finance sector.
This move could be the first step to potentially onboard FX markets that have an average daily volume of $7 trillion onto DeFi.
Chainlink price targets a new all-time high of $32
Chainlink price closed above an ascending triangle on February 5 and hence predicted a 30% upswing from this continuation pattern. Despite the market-wide correction, LINK's rally to an all-time high is still intact, with an updated target of 20%.
LINK/USDT 4-hour chart
The bullish thesis holds when looking at IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model. This on-chain metric shows a minor resistance barrier at $27, where 440 addresses bought 435,000 LINK. Hence, a decisive close above this level on the 4-hour confirms the oracle token's climb to new highs.
Chainlink IOMAP chart
Sentiment's Whale holders distribution metric clocked a 4% uptick in the number of whales holding 1 million to 10 million LINK. This accumulation indicates whales' investment interest in Chainlink around the current price levels.
Therefore an increased buying pressure could easily push the LINK above the immediate resistance at $27 and catapult the token to new highs.
Chainlink Whale Holders Distribution chart
Despite the mounting buying pressure behind Chainlink, investors must remain cautious due to the high volatility of this digital asset. A sudden sell-off that sends LINK below the triangle's x-axis at $25.5 will invalidate the bullish thesis and lead to a steep correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs
Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05. Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies
Reuters reports that Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
Bitcoin Cash price primed for higher highs after 14% correction
Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback. A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.