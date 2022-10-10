ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?

- ApeCoin proposals are up for Decentralized Autonomous Organization vote that concludes on October 12.
- Large wallet investor sold $114 million in ApeCoin and resumed buying over the past week.
- Analysts predict an ApeCoin price rally to $6.60 as the NFT token begins recovery.
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Also read: Solana price: Crypto analysts predict God candle while researchers allege deceptive design
ApeCoin DAO proposals and why they matter
Two proposals, AIP-94 and AIP-106 are up for vote in the ApeCoin DAO. AIP-94 proposes an Otherside animated anthology. Otherside is a gamified, interoperable metaverse currently under development. It blends several multiplayer role-playing games online.
AIP-94 proposes an anthology where each episode occurs on digital plots of land in the Otherside metaverse. Bored Ape Yacht Club characters from the ApeCoin ecosystem would feature in the series, a mass consumption media product.
The goal is to push the value of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs higher and connected assets like APE are likely to benefit from the launch. This would push awareness about the ApeCoin ecosystem higher and result in mass consumption of APE.
The Otherside Metaverse
AIP-106 proposes a contest for Proof-of-Attendance Protocol (POAP) NFT creators. Each POAP is meant as a bookmark of the users or the role-playing characters' life and a record of the memory shared between collectors and issuers. The proposal expects new POAP NFTs to be issued for each live proposal. Both AIPs propose a boost in the utility and adoption of ApeCoin.
Whale wallet sheds $114 million in APE, resumes buying
A large wallet investor identified by analysts at Ourboros Capital recently shed $114 million worth of APE tokens. The whale resumed buying at the end of the APE selling spree and added the NFT token to their portfolio over the past week. Typically, accumulation by whales is considered bullish behavior.
Whale profiler for ApeCoin
Will ApeCoin price climb 25%?
TheEuroSniper, a crypto analyst and trader evaluated the ApeCoin price chart and presented a setup with a target of $6.60. This level is 25% away from ApeCoin’s current price, $5.24. The outlook on ApeCoin is bullish and the NFT token has recouped its losses, yielding nearly 5% gains over the past week.
APE-USDT price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Here’s why LUNC price could plummet another 50% on the next LUNA Classic burn announcement
LUNC price shows a tight consolidation around the Point of Control (POC), indicating a lack of volatility. However, things could spice up due to Binance’s upcoming LUNA burn announcement that is scheduled on October 10 at 00:00 UTC.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes $1,500 but waits for BTC’s signal
Ethereum price shows a lack of involvement from investors, which can be explained by the low trading volumes over the weekend. However, the price action from September 19 seems to be stuck between two crucial levels.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.