Chainlink price gears up for nearly 10% gains as LINK sees whale accumulation

- Chainlink has noted an increase in accumulation by large wallet investors, eight whales pulled nearly $17 million in LINK from Binance.
- In the past ten days, there has been an increase in LINK supply held by whales while retail holders distribute their holdings.
- LINK price declines slightly on Sunday, after yielding nearly 9% monthly gains for holders.
Chainlink holders have engaged in accumulating LINK in the past two days. Chainlink’s supply has seen an increase in whale wallets and a decrease in retail investor holdings, likely to catalyze gains in the altcoin.
Chainlink sees whale accumulation, supply distribution that supports bullish thesis
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment reveals that Chainlink has been accumulated by large wallet addresses since the beginning of the month. LINK wallets holding between 100 to 100,000 LINK tokens have shed their holdings while large wallets holding between 100,000 to 1 million LINK have accumulated the altcoin, as seen in the chart below.
Whale accumulation alongside an increase in the asset’s price supports a bullish thesis for the altcoin.
LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment
Data from on-chain intelligence source Lookonchain reveals that eight fresh wallets withdrew 831,160 LINK tokens worth approximately $16.72 million from Binance, in the past 48 hours. This effectively reduces the supply of LINK held in exchange wallets and contributes to a decrease in selling pressure.
It signals whales are accumulating LINK and there is a decrease in selling pressure, both signs of price gains in the short to medium term.
LINK accumulation by whales. Source: Etherscan
While there is anticipation and demand among market participants for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, leading crypto influencer behind the X handle @ChainLinkGod calls for a Chainlink Spot ETF and points out how Grayscale’s Chainlink Trust’s product GLNK is “broken.”
GLNK is trading at 750% premium, can traders benefit from the arbitrage?
GLNK is Grayscale’s Chainlink Trust’s product that is trading at a 750% premium on its holdings of LINK. This premium has not been arbitraged since GLNK share holders can sell them in the secondary market after a 12 month waiting period, therefore on paper a newly issued share may be instantly up 750%, there is no conclusive information on what the altcoin’s price will be in a year’s time.
GLNK would have been ideal for arbitrage if there was an underlying LINK Spot ETF, however, the Securities and Exchange Commission is yet to approve Spot ETFs for cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.
LINK price could rally to 2024 peak
Chainlink price is currently in an uptrend. The technical indicators, Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicate that a correction is likely in Chainlink price. LINK could therefore sweep the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its rally to 2024 peak, at $19.45, before resuming its climb towards $21.69.
A climb to $21.69 indicates nearly 9% gains in the asset. LINK price hit its 2024 high of
$21.69 on March 2.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
Chainlink price could decline to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $18.06, in the event of a correction in the altcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
