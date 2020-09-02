- Chainlink price narrows beneath a descending channel after hitting a barrier at $17.50.
- LINK/USD could fall further if the initial support at the 50% Fibonacci level caves.
Chainlink is holding firmly above a confluence formed by the 200 SMA in the 1-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high of $17.74 to a swing low $13.49. Over the last few days, LINK traded a lower high pattern, especially with the upside capped under a descending trendline.
According to the prevailing technical picture, consolidation is likely to take precedence in the near term. The RSI has embraced support at 40 while the leveling motion confirms the sideways trading. Initial support at the above-mentioned confluence ($15.63) appears to have the muscle to keep the price from diving below $15.
On the other hand, the position of the MACD suggests that selling pressure is intensifying. In addition, the bearish divergence from the MACD could encourage more sellers to join the market.
On a wider scope, the monthly chart is printing a bearish picture, bringing to light a sell signal. In other words, LINK is leaning towards more losses as opposed to a reversal. A number of resistance zones including $16, $16.50 and $17.50 will make recovery an uphill task.
LINK/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
