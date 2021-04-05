- Chainlink price struggling with short-term resistance at $32.00.
- Whale transaction count registered a spike on April 2.
- Topside trendline comes into play around $42.40.
Chainlink price trended sideways for more than a month and on below-average volume every day, but one. The price action in mid-February, early March, and now point to $32.00 being a psychologically important level. If the level is overcome, the altcoin should rally more than 30% in the coming days.
Chainlink price bottoming out versus Bitcoin
Data from ByBt.com shows that Grayscale bought 115,570 tokens for the Grayscale Trust from March 17 until April 1, which included a large 65,570 purchase last Thursday. Heavy buying like that gets the attention of market participants and may have been behind the 8% on April 2.
Santiment data showed that the number of mid and large holders owning 100-100k LINK tokens notably accumulated during March. Additionally, the so-called whales holding 100,000 to 1,000,000 LINK tokens increased 6% from April 1 - April 3.
LINK whale transaction count chart
The March high was $32.00, and that is the level that LINK has been struggling with over the last few days. A trade above $33.15 will confirm the April 2 breakout and set the stage for a quick advance to the February high at $36.92. The next target is the 2.618 Fibonacci extension of the August 2020-September correction at $40.53.
A 33% gain would accompany a rally to the topside trendline at $42.51, which was resistance at the February high and resulted in a rapid 40% decline. For now, LINK should not be reviewed as a trend trade but a short-term opportunity.
LINK/USD daily chart
The first level of support is at the intersection of the rising trendline and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $24.83, followed by the February 23 low at $21.00. The last gasp support level is the August 2020 high at $20.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple heads to new yearly highs while the others take a backseat
The Bitcoin and Ethereum paused their trajectory as this technical indicator flashed a cycle top signal. The retracement that ensued left a lot of the over-leveraged traders liquidated.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET prepares for 30% lift-off to record highs
The VeChain price has been consolidating in a bullish pennant formation, eyeing a 30% bull run. A decisive close above $0.094 will signal a breakout and the start of a new uptrend. If the sellers push VET below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.087, it will invalidate the bullish outlook.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops while new regulations are brewing
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Polkadot might see minor pullback before continuing 64% bull rally
Polkadot price has surged nearly 10% after breaking out of a bullish pennant pattern. The MRI indicator’s cycle top signal could momentarily deter the upswing. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOT drops below $37.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.