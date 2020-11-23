Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK looming correction could sabotage November's 60% rally

- Chainlink holds above $14 following a retreat from November high, around $15.7.
- An ascending pattern forming on the 4-hour chart hints at a possible correction.
Chainlink is up more than 50% since the low traded earlier this month. The recovery in the last three weeks put an end to the downtrend from the all-time high of $20. Following the recent high at $15.7, Chainlink is staring into a potential correction likely to retest $13 and $12, respectively.
Chainlink recovery hits a wall as declines linger
At the time of writing, LINK is doddering at $14.8 after a shallow bounce from $14 (short term support). The formation of an ascending wedge pattern points to a possible breakdown in the near term.
Ascending wedge patterns are common in technical analysis and signal decreasing volume, thus signaling price reversal. For Chainlink, trading under the lower trendline could trigger more sell orders, creating enough bearish force to the token to $13 and $12, respectively.
The 50 Simple Moving Average in the 4-hour timeframe may help absorb some of the selling pressure. Besides, the 100 SMA reinforces the support at $13. On the other hand, the 200 SMA will prevent losses to $12.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
Similarly, the TD Sequential indicator might present a sell signal on the daily chart in the short term. The sell signal will manifest in a green nine candlestick. If validated, Chainlink is likely to explore the downside in one to four daily candlesticks.
LINK/USD daily chart
On the other hand, Santiment’s network growth on-chain metric suggests that network activity is rising. The metric measures the number of new addresses joining the network daily, as illustrated in the chart below.
Chainlink network growth chart
Generally, increasing network growth signals a potential rise in the price of the token. Therefore, Chainlink could ignore the bearish technical perspective and continue with the rally to $18 because of the rising number of new addresses joining the network.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum is currently trading at $601 after finally breaking the psychological barrier at $600 for the first time in two years. At the time of writing, around 305,920 ETH has been staked in the Eth2 deposit contract, representing 58% of what's needed for the contract to launch.
Overhyped Linkswap launch sends YFI and LINK soaring
Linkswap, a platform for automated market-making, has not been even launched, but its proprietary token YF Link (YFL) jumped by over 30% in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, YFL is changing hands at $1,030.
OKEX withdrawals to trigger a massive volatility spike on the cryptocurrency market
OKEx, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is ready to unlock a cryptocurrency withdrawal functionality on November 27. The trading platform users had to wait over a month until the company settled its legal issues and the Chinese police released one of its co-founders and a private key holder.
Bitcoin final leg to $20,000 lingers, as crypto bull cycle rockets
Cryptocurrencies across the board had a memorable weekend session, with most of them rallying to new yearly highs. Ethereum, for instance, hit highs of $585 for the first time since 2018. On the other hand, Ripple brushed shoulders with $0.5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.