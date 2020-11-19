Zeus Capital condemns Chainlink a security, while LINK price takes aim at $15

- Zeus Capital reiterates its claim that Chainlink is a pump scheme.
- LINK price continues to edge higher and faces key resistance near $15.
Zeus Capital, an asset management firm with a focus on alternative investment tools, raised its stakes in proving its claim that Chainlink is the "Crypto's Wirecard."
After warning investors against buying Chainlink following the cryptocurrency's rally to a record high of $20.30 back in August, the firm tweeted out on Wednesday, November 18, that they still have $77,240 to pay as a reward to people who provide insightful information on Chainlink's questionable affairs.
We would like to thank all participants, who have reached us with insightful information on @chainlink's questionable affairs. $22,760 of the reward pool is already paid out, $77,240 awaiting new contributors. Join us here: https://t.co/dKl7fhA9Kl pic.twitter.com/n7gJQiSWF2— Zeus Capital (@ZeusCapitalLLP) November 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Chianlik seems to be staying in a steady uptrend after correcting all the way down to $7.30 in late September. LINK is currently gaining lost ground and seems poised for higher highs.
Chainlink price approaches the $15 hurdle
LINK is fluctuating in a seven-week-old ascending channel. On November 4, the price fell below $10 and tested the support line of that channel. However, LINK staged a decisive rebound from that point and rose into the upper half of the channel.
Although the initial attempt to break higher was unsuccessful, the pullback was limited at the mid-point of the channel around $11.80 on Sunday, November 15, and buyers seem to remain in control since the start of the week.
Currently, the ascending resistance line is located around $15. A daily close above that level could attract bulls and help LINK gain traction. If the price manages to advance as much as the height of the active channel, it may try to retest the previous all-time highs around $20.
LINK/USD 1-Day Chart
On the other hand, if LINK fails to reclaim $15, the initial support could be seen at $13.40 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of August-September decline) ahead of $13 mid-point of the ascending channel, and $12 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). Finally, the lower limit of the channel at $11 will come back into play with a daily close below $12.
LINK/USD 1-Day Chart
Despite Zeus Capital's efforts to prove that LINK's upsurge was a four-part pump scheme and was driven by FOMO, Chainlink's acquisition of DECO from Cornell University seems to have triggered a healthy increase in the price since September. Regardless, It remains to be seen whether LINK will be able to extend its uptrend beyond $15 and march to higher highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.