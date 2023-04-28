CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty

The order finds that Steynberg, the founder and CEO of Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited (MTI), a company currently in liquidation in the Republic of South Africa, is liable for fraud in connection with retail foreign currency (forex) transactions, fraud by an associated person of a commodity pool operator (CPO), registration violations, and failure to comply with CPO regulations."

CFTC’s recent publication states the defendants were responsible for siphoning at least 29,421 BTC from at least 23,000 individuals. At the end of March 2021, Bitcoin holdings were valued a little over $1.73 billion.

Steynberg lured users from across the world and ran his multilevel scheme from May 2018 through March 2021. When the regulatory pressure from South Africa and the US started to mount, MTI entered bankruptcy proceedings.

The aforementioned order was entered on April 24 in response to the complaint filed on June 30, 2022. MTI’s scheme promised its users a stable return of 10% with a bonus to those that referred friends and family.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg, the founder and CEO of Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited (MTI).

