Celo price broke out 15% on March 1, when the network executed its migration to Layer 2.

CELO continues to hold above $1.1172, increasing the odds for a further upside.

A break and close below $1.1022 would produce a lower low, provoking a continued drop.

Celo (CELO) price remains broadly bullish, with multiple technical indicators favoring the upside, it comes after the revelation of retails relating to the network’s migration to Layer 2 (L2) network on March 1.

Celo price defends gains after CELO L2 migration details

During the ETH Denver on March 1, the Celo network revealed details about Celo’s migration to an L2 on Ethereum, also termed CEL2.

Celo price soared 15% on March 1, a consequence of the ‘buy the rumor’ situation. However, even as traders cash in on the ‘sell the news situation,’ the Celo price continues to hold above the key support of $1.1172, confirming the breakout.

Amid the ongoing correction, sidelined or late investors are likely to find another buying opportunity around the $1.1172 threshold before the next leg up.

Multiple technical indicators support the bullish thesis, starting with the price strength of 76. While it shows that CELO is overbought, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been recording higher highs, reflecting steadily rising momentum. With this, it is likely that the RSI, currently dipping, could bounce back after bulls have another buy opportunity lower.

Increased buying pressure could see Celo price shatter past the $1.2560 range high, potentially creating a higher local top.

CELO/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) position above 1, shows that the owners of the spent outputs for CELO are in profit at the time of the transaction. Reflecting the degree of profit booking as CELO coins move on-chain, this implies that the coins moved, on average, are selling at a profit.

The fact that this indicator is trading higher shows that profits are being realized with the potential for previously illiquid supply being returned to liquid circulation. This threatens the upside potential of Celo price.

Already the RSI is nose-diving, showing falling momentum, likely after buyer exhaustion. If the price drops and closes below the $1.1022 low of the March 2 session would produce a lower low, catalyzing the continuation of a move south.