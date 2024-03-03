- Celo price broke out 15% on March 1, when the network executed its migration to Layer 2.
- CELO continues to hold above $1.1172, increasing the odds for a further upside.
- A break and close below $1.1022 would produce a lower low, provoking a continued drop.
Celo (CELO) price remains broadly bullish, with multiple technical indicators favoring the upside, it comes after the revelation of retails relating to the network’s migration to Layer 2 (L2) network on March 1.
Celo price defends gains after CELO L2 migration details
During the ETH Denver on March 1, the Celo network revealed details about Celo’s migration to an L2 on Ethereum, also termed CEL2.
"The Road to CEL2: Migrating to an L2 & Unlocking 1B Users."— ETHDenver (@EthereumDenver) March 1, 2024
Presented by @RegenRene from @Celo
Watch the full video below pic.twitter.com/LKyKLrMuLJ
Celo price soared 15% on March 1, a consequence of the ‘buy the rumor’ situation. However, even as traders cash in on the ‘sell the news situation,’ the Celo price continues to hold above the key support of $1.1172, confirming the breakout.
Amid the ongoing correction, sidelined or late investors are likely to find another buying opportunity around the $1.1172 threshold before the next leg up.
Multiple technical indicators support the bullish thesis, starting with the price strength of 76. While it shows that CELO is overbought, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been recording higher highs, reflecting steadily rising momentum. With this, it is likely that the RSI, currently dipping, could bounce back after bulls have another buy opportunity lower.
Increased buying pressure could see Celo price shatter past the $1.2560 range high, potentially creating a higher local top.
CELO/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) position above 1, shows that the owners of the spent outputs for CELO are in profit at the time of the transaction. Reflecting the degree of profit booking as CELO coins move on-chain, this implies that the coins moved, on average, are selling at a profit.
The fact that this indicator is trading higher shows that profits are being realized with the potential for previously illiquid supply being returned to liquid circulation. This threatens the upside potential of Celo price.
Already the RSI is nose-diving, showing falling momentum, likely after buyer exhaustion. If the price drops and closes below the $1.1022 low of the March 2 session would produce a lower low, catalyzing the continuation of a move south.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volume surges driven by system upgrades, increasing partnerships
Ethereum Layer 2 chains have seen a spike in the total value of assets locked in the past thirty days. The upcoming Dencun upgrade includes EIP-4844, which is key to cost reduction for Layer 2 chains.
BLUR price holds up despite Blast users pulling over $1.4 billion in assets after mainnet launch
Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, launched its mainnet on February 29. Users that staked their cryptocurrencies on Blast were able to access the funds, move them to dApps within the Blast ecosystem or withdraw.
XRP price jumps to $0.62 while Ripple faces pressure from two legal battles
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Injective price could retest $50 as INJ bulls try to overcome critical resistance level
Injective (INJ) price has been coiling up in a tight range for more than two months. But the recent developments suggest INJ is readying for a massive volatile breakout rally in the next two weeks.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.