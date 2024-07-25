Could this be a good time to buy Dogecoin, Here's what on-chain metrics say

- DOGE investors are buying the dip as exchange net flows turn negative.
- Dogecoin weighted sentiment and active addresses have been trending downward.
- DOGE could find support around key accumulation level at $0.116.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 2% on Wednesday, but its on-chain metrics suggest that the current price level could be a good buying opportunity.
DOGE on-chain metrics reveal buying opportunity
Investors are buying the dip as DOGE's decline to $0.128 saw the top meme coin experience net exchange outflows of 339.36 million DOGE tokens.
Weighted sentiment around DOGE has remained largely below 0 in the past three months, indicating less or negative sentiment from traders towards DOGE.
The Santiment Weighted Sentiment indicator helps capture a balanced overview of an asset's social volume combined with investors' sentiment. The indicator spikes when there's increased social volume around an asset, and the messages are largely positive. It dips when the volume is still high, but the sentiment is negative. If the social volume is high but the sentiment is mixed, it stays around 0. If the volume is low, it also stays around 0.
DOGE's active daily addresses align with its weighted sentiment, decreasing steadily in the past three months.
DOGE On-chain Metrics
DOGE Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) 30-day Ratio is now downward, hovering around 1.87%. This indicates that investors who bought DOGE within the last 30 days have seen an average gain of 1.87%.
Dogecoin could find support around the $0.116 price level, where investors purchased about 49.9 billion DOGE tokens. Price levels with historically heavy purchases often serve as key support, as investors who bought around the level may want to defend their holdings from further losses.
A bounce around this level could see DOGE rise to attack the $0.175 resistance.
If DOGE holders fail to sustain the $0.116 level, the coin could see a further decline as investors may sell to reduce losses.
These metrics conclude that DOGE's current price could be a good buying opportunity ahead of a potential meme coin rally when the market fully recovers.
Coinbase potentially set to launch tokenized money-market fund following BlackRock's success
CoinDesk report states that Coinbase Asset management is looking at launching Real-World Asset tokenized money fund. Coinbase Asset Management allegedly secured a partnership with Apex Group to help with the launch.
Could this be a good time to buy Dogecoin, Here's what on-chain metrics say
DOGE investors are buying the dip as exchange net flows turn negative. Dogecoin weighted sentiment and active addresses have been trending downward. DOGE could find support around key accumulation level at $0.116.
Ethereum's price failed to react to ETH ETFs successful launch
Ethereum ETFs are on track for a successful second trading day after capturing $107 million in net inflows on launch day. Investors shifted attention toward ETH as its impressive first-day launch ended BTC ETFs' 12 days of consecutive net inflows. Ethereum price structure and options data indicate a potential brief decline before a bullish reversal.
BTC holds strong after Kamala Harris declines to speak at Bitcoin conference
Bitcoin held the $66,000 price level on Wednesday amid distribution from Mt. Gox's repayment to creditors. This follows criticism labelled at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris after news that she won't be speaking at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its bullish momentum?
Bitcoin (BTC) price increased by 5.5% this week until Friday after breaking above a descending trendline. Currently, it is trading slightly higher by 0.23% at $64,166.