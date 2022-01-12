- Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers.
- Strong bullish reversal incoming as late-entry short sellers now trapped.
- Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, Cardano is poised for some monumental gains.
Cardano price develops a powerful bullish trade setup on its Point and Figure chart
One of the most robust and reliable Point and Figure trade patterns is the Fake Out. A Bullish Fake Out pattern develops after a multiple bottom has a breakout that moves at least – but not more than – two Os below the multiple bottom. Next, there must be a reversal column of Xs. Finally, the long entry is at 50% of the range of the previous O column.
For Cardano price, the theoretical long entry is a buy stop order at $1.30, a stop loss at $1.10, and a profit target at $2.25. The profit target is based on the Vertical Profit Target Method in Point and Figure analysis. The possible trade setup is a 4.75 reward/risk trade setup with an implied profit target of 79% from the entry. A three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit.
ADA/USDT $0.05/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Downside risks, however, do remain. For example, any daily or weekly close below the $1.00 value area would probably trigger a flash crash through an extremely thing volume profile to the next high volume node and cluster of support at $0.40. In that scenario, Bitcoin would likely be trading near $30,000 and Ethereum near the $2,250 price range.
The theoretical long setup for Cardano price is invalidated if the current O-column moves lower to $1.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE returns to $0.28
Dogecoin price continued its path lower yesterday, hitting the $0.13 value area - a price level traded in April 2021. It appeared as if Dogecoin might push even lower as it breached the lower trendline of the falling wedge.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu bullish reversal pattern could launch SHIBA more than 100%
Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.
Ripple price climbs higher as the payments giant opposes SEC’s fair notice defence
Ripple no longer relies on its fair notice defence and opposes the SEC’s motion to strike. Ripple’s lawyers argued that the Fife case was from a different legal circuit and not legally binding in a New York district court.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.