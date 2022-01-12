Cardano shifts away from the lows, with 16% of gains on the table

- Cardano builds further on the change to more positive sentiment yesterday.
- ADA price looks set to begin a recovery back to $1.40.
- Current market sentiment will be essential to help bulls, possibly towards $1.70.
Cardano (ADA) price is looking enticing to investors with a solid recovery yesterday and a continuation of that recovery during the European session this morning. More inflow is expected as the road is wide open for a return towards $1.40. Depending on the tailwinds, bulls will need every little bit of help to get there, however, as some substantial technical resistances are seen all falling in line together at $1.40, limiting possible upside.
Cardano investors could make 37% gains if they plan their trade right
Cardano price punched a hole in the wall made by bears that saw their downtrend cut short by a bullish knee-jerk reaction and breakout above the red descending trend line. With that reversal – helped by the recovery in global markets yesterday – bulls have no hurdles now to start ramping price action back up to $1.40. From there it starts to get tricky, however, as investors will want to book some 16% of gains at that point and will also face three heavy technical resistance elements all at the same level.
ADA bulls need to face the 55-day Simple Moving Average coming in that has already proven its resistance potential on December 27. Add to that the monthly pivot that has been well respected at the beginning of January and the green ascending trend line. If bulls can crack that region by turning all previously mentioned elements into support, expect another leg higher towards $1.70, and profits mount to 37%.
ADA/USD daily chart
Markets are very nervous about the FED’s rate path in 2022, and sentiment could easily switch overnight if the FED hints at more rate hikes, as expected. This could see investors fleeing the scene again and cryptocurrencies being cut out of portfolios as ‘First Out’. Expect bears to drill on the monthly S1 support level at $1.0 and a historical low. A dip further would see a slowdown in the correction around $0.75 with the monthly S2 support level as a guide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price to discover reliable support at $0.65 before Ripple kickstarts uptrend
XRP price could be setting up a buying opportunity before Ripple bulls prepare for a major recovery. The cross-border remittance token may discover reliable support at $0.65 prior to a significant price reversal.
Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward
Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue heading higher, making sense from a technical perspective. On-chain metrics also suggest that its path does not harbor significant barriers. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Crypto.com price looks ready for a 20% bounce as key support level holds
Crypto.com price could be preparing for a quick recovery as the exchange token discovered reliable support at $0.44. A key technical indicator suggests that CRO may have formed a local bottom and is ready to reverse the period of sluggish performance.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, ADA is poised for monumental gains.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.