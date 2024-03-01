Cardano price sets up buying opportunity for ADA to rally 35%

- Cardano price action continues to consolidate in the $0.600 to $0.650 range.
- ADA faces a major supply zone hurdle, extending from $0.631 to $0.678.
- A flip of this barrier could send ADA to retest the $0.800 and $0.823 levels.
Cardano (ADA) price action is currently being held up by an inclining trendline. While a breakdown would give sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate, a breakout above a key hurdle could propel ADA higher.
Also read: Spot Bitcoin ETF update: The politics behind approvals according to investment bank TD Cowen
Cardano price is at a crossroad
Cardano price slipped into consolidation after setting up a local top at $0.647. Since then, ADA has attempted to continue the ascent by setting up a higher high at $0.680, but the bullish momentum failed to support this move. As a result, ADA has produced a sideways movement that currently trades at $0.608.
Regardless, ADA has produced a set of higher lows, indicating that the buyers are persistent in buying the dips.
In the short-term, Cardano price could breach the uptrend line connecting the higher lows produced since December 8. This move could briefly pierce the weekly support level at $0.567 and attempt a sweep of the equal lows around $0.541.
This 11% retracement in Cardano price is key for sidelined buyers to accumulate ADA at a discount. Additionally, this move would cause the short-sellers to close their positions. These two events create a massive spike in buying pressure, triggering a recovery rally that leads to the reclaim of the 12-hour support level at $0.622.
In a highly bullish case, if Cardano price can overcome the $0.600 to $0.650 supply zone, it could continue its ascent and attempt to reflect the 55% rally witnessed between December 7 and 13. As a result, ADA could inflate by 35% from the $0.567 weekly support level to tag the $0.800 and $0.823 hurdles.
Read more: Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Cardano price flips the support level of $0.567 level into a resistance barrier on the weekly time frame, it could denote weakness. Additionally, this move would produce a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Cardano price could crash 25% to tag the $0.400 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
Cardano price sets up buying opportunity for ADA to rally 35%
Cardano price slipped into consolidation after setting up a local top at $0.647. Since then, ADA has attempted to continue the ascent by setting up a higher high at $0.680, but the bullish momentum failed to support this move. As a result, ADA has produced a sideways movement that currently trades at $0.608.
BNB price could rally 30% with a bullish technical formation in play as Binance hints at a possible breakout
Binance Coin (BNB) price appears poised for a strong move as the broader market prepares for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve some, if not all the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings.
Spot Bitcoin ETF update: The politics behind approvals according to investment bank TD Cowen
Spot Bitcoin ETFs approvals remain the main theme in the cryptocurrency market as new year trading catches steam. With most cryptos flashing green on the daily and weekly timeframes, the show of optimism comes as the window for approval opens.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.