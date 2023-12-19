- Cardano’s Total Value Locked held above the $425 million mark early on Tuesday, easing slightly from the all-time high from December 14 .
- The asset, considered Ethereum killer, yielded 11% weekly gains for holders.
- ADA price could climb towards the $0.70 target if the uptrend remains intact amidst profit-taking.
Cardano (ADA) has registered an 11% price gain during the last week, supported by Bitcoin’s (BTC) uptrend, and on-chain metrics suggest a bullish outlook for the altcoin. Cardano’s correlation with Bitcoin in the last three months stands at 0.89 – rallying alongside the largest crypto asset by market capitalization – while Cardano chain’s total value of assets locked holds up close to its recent record high of $444 million.
ADA price sustained above the $0.61 level this week.
Also read: Solana, XRP and Cardano receive $16 million weekly inflows as Bitcoin sees outflows
Cardano TVL climbs, ADA gains likely sustainable
- The Total Value of assets Locked (TVL) in a blockchain is indicative of the relevance and demand for a chain among market participants. Cardano’s TVL surpassed $425 million on Tuesday, supporting a bullish thesis for the asset’s relevance in the ecosystem.
- As seen in the DeFiLlama chart below, Cardano’s TVL hit a peak of $444 million on December 14 last week, before its pullback to $425 million.
Cardano TVL. Source: DeFiLlama
- Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL), an on-chain metric used to identify whether Cardano transactions on a given day were profitable or realized losses, shows that ADA holders have engaged in profit-taking between December 4 and 19. When combined with the whale transactions of $100,000 or more, large wallet-addresses holding ADA tokens are realizing gains in the asset.
Cardano NPL and Whale Transaction Count (>$100,000). Source: Santiment
- Cardano price resumed its upward trend on December 17, despite the profit-taking activities. This is indicative of the strength in Cardano’s upward trend. Another key catalyst that is likely driving these gains is ADA correlation with Bitcoin.
- Data from Macroaxis shows that Cardano’s three-month correlation with Bitcoin is 0.89. Therefore, a rally in the latter is reflected in ADA as well. The Ethereum killer is in lockstep with Bitcoin’s climb.
ADA could climb to $0.70 target
- IntoTheBlock data gives insight into Cardano’s support and resistance levels. At the time of writing, ADA price is $0.61. The altcoin is in a crucial demand zone that ranges from $0.6016 to $0.8421, where 208,690 addresses bought 2.07 billion ADA tokens.
- Below this range, Cardano’s price is likely to find support in the range between $0.5450 to $0.6016. However, if ADA price sustains its gains and continues rallying, Cardano could breach the resistance at $0.8421 to climb towards the $1 psychological barrier.
Global In/Out of the Money. Source: IntoTheBlock
- Cardano’s price is in an uptrend that started on October 19. Since then, ADA price formed higher highs and higher lows, hitting a local peak of $0.6802 on December 14. As seen in the ADA/USDT 1-day chart below, Cardano price is likely to climb towards the Fair Value Gap, which is placed between $0.7021 and $0.7258.
- If Cardano price successfully pushes past resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from its April 4, 2022 peak of $1.2436 to December 29, 2022 low of $0.2369, which is located at $0.6214, the path to $0.70 is relatively free of roadblocks.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
- However, a daily candlestick close below the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5854 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Cardano. In the event of a decline, ADA price could find support at $0.5854 and the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.4745.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.