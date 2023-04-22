Cardano price provides bulls and bears equal opportunity for next week, here’s how to capitalize on it

- Cardano price has slowed down, resulting in a 17% collapse in the last six days.
- ADA could revert to the mean at $0.420 if it manages to form a solid base over the weekend.
- The targets for ADA include the $0.432 to $0.440 bearish breaker to the upside and the $0.353 to $0.366 FVG to the downside.
Cardano price is at an interesting point in its bull rally. After a non-stop uptrend from March 9, ADA has produced a market structure shift favoring the bears. Now, the smart contract token is deciding if it will continue heading lower or pull back before continuing its descent.
Read more: Cardano whale activity signals this move in ADA price
Cardano price and its bearish outlook
Cardano price has shed nearly 17.5% from its local top at $0.461 in the last six days. This move comes after a continued uptrend from March 9, which led to a 55% gain for ADA holders. As the smart contract token hovers around $0.385, there are a few ways in which the price action could resolve.
Cardano price consolidates around its current position over the weekend but resumes its descent over the next week.
Or ADA would tag $0.420, which provides us with a mean reversion play. If this outlook does play out, investors need to watch for the $0.402 hurdle. Clearing this barrier would open the path for ADA to retest the midpoint at $0.420. But the main attraction during this retracement is the bearish breaker, extending from $0.432 to $0.440, which also encloses a Fair Value Gap (FVG), stretching from $0.425 to $0.435.
For information on Bearish Breaker setups and FVGs, read this - Where will the 2023 crypto bull rally top? – ICT
A retest of the Bearish Breaker will allow bears an opportunity to enter a short position before Cardano price continues its descent. In such a case, investors can expect ADA to tag the FVG to the downside, extending from $0.353 to $0.366.
In the best-case scenario, this short position would yield a 13% gain.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis would occur if Cardano price rejects at the $0.402 hurdle and prematurely tags the $0.353 to $0.366 FVG to the downside. In such a case, investors need to be prepared for a reversal inside the FVG’s aforementioned range.
This move would allow bulls to position long and ride the pullback that tags the $0.432 to $0.440 Bearish Breaker that encloses the $0.425 to $0.435 FVG. This move would constitute a 15% gain for ADA holders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.