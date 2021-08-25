Cardano Price Prediction: ADA retracement could lead to new all-time high above $3

Cardano price has kick-started its retracement that might likely push it down to $2.50.

A decisive bounce from $2.50 could lead to a 25% upswing to a new all-time high at $3.07.

A breakdown of the $2.38 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Cardano price is currently experiencing a sell-off after setting up a new all-time high on August 23. This downswing is likely to extend to find a stable support barrier before contemplating a new uptrend.

Cardano price in search of launching pad

Cardano price has been on a 113% upswing since August 9 as it set up a new all-time high at $2.98. While this rally was impressive, ADA seems to have exhausted its momentum as it encountered the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2.87.

This move has resulted in a downswing that has pushed Cardano price from $2.98 to $2.63, a 12% descent. The support level at $2.47 is the only close stable barrier in sight, and ADA will likely consolidate here.

If the buyers band together, a second leg-up could originate there as well. This rally could slice through the $2.47 barrier to take another jab at closing above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $2.87.

Clearing this area will push ADA into the price discovery phase, and if the bid orders continue to pile up, the 141.4% Fibonacci extension level at $3.07 could be the bulls’ next target.

ADA/USDT 12-hour chart

If the buying pressure fails to manifest around the $2.47 support level, ADA will likely head to $2.38.

A breakdown of this barrier will open the chances of setting up a lower low. If Cardano price produces a swing low below $2.38, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.