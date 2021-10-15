- Cardano price returns to bullish conditions, denying further sell-side control
- An imminent breakout towards new all-time highs is likely.
- Little resistance ahead, but bulls should remain wary.
Cardano price has failed to capitalize on the movement generated by its closest peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum. As a result, very tight and challenging trading ranges have been the norm for Cardano, but that may change here soon.
Cardano price targets a breakout above $2.45
Cardano price has a very bullish set up on its $0.05/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. If a new column of Xs forms and hits the $2.45 entry, three things happen simultaneously. First, a double-top is broken, confirming an entry signal. Second, the entry confirms a complete Bear Trap Point and Figure pattern. Finally, the entry at $2.45 is a breakout above the dominant bear market angle.
The breakout could be the very beginning of a new bullish expansion phase for Cardano price. The initial target on the breakout is based on the horizontal profit target method in Point and Figure analysis. $4.05 is the initial range and would be a new all-time high.
However, the current trading conditions still have a significant bearish weight. Therefore, Cardano price must remain above the $2.05 value area. If it fails to hold $2.05 as support, a return to the $1.80 trading range is likely.
ADA/USD $0.05/3-box Point and Figure Chart
Bulls should also be aware of some resistance on any breakout near the prior swing high and high volume node at $2.80. While the momentum of the breakout may make any near-term resistance moot, $2.80 has been a consistent source of trouble for Cardano, and it would certainly be odd for it not to provide some resistance in the future.
