Cardano must close above $2.60 before testing new all-time highs

- Cardano price continues to trade in highly constricted conditions.
- Cardano falls below key Ichimoku levels that could indicate a resumption of selling pressure.
- Bulls need substantial volume to support higher prices.
Cardano price action suggests that some near-term selling pressure is likely to come in unless buyers step in and provide support. It is effortless to find a bias for leaning bearish as well as bullish at present. Currently, the conviction of the buyers is being tested – and they don't have much time to respond before a breakdown occurs.
Cardano price shows signs of weakness; bears could take control soon
Cardano price has recently moved below Senkou Span B, the Kijun-Sen and the Tenkan-Sen – and it moved below those three levels simultaneously. That means that Cardano is below all four primary Ichimoku levels. The only thing supporting Cardano right now is the Chikou Span getting support at Senkou Span A.
Below Senkou Span A is the final support level for the Chikou Span at Senkou Span B ($2.05). If Senkou Span B fails to hold as support, then Cardano price is likely to capitulate towards the $1.80 value area. But the sellers, for whatever reason, have not yet decided to capitalize on the current near-term bearish conditions.
ADA/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
The current setup could be interpreted as positioned for a bear trap. If the bulls can maintain Cardano price near Senkou Span B over the next six days, then every day after October 11th decreases the Cloud's size. The decrease means it will be easier for buyers to rally Cardano to a close that would begin a rise towards new all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
