Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Ripple — Asian Wrap 10 Sep

Ripple (XRP) had a violent dip on September 7, affected by big risk-off events with Bitcoin and global markets. Price action calmed down significantly on Wednesday as the dust settled, and market participants are redoing their homework on Ripple's opportunities.

Fear and Greed index indicates fear, but analysts expect Bitcoin to rally in the next major move. Bitcoin address activity has declined following a pullback in the asset as traders wait for a bullish reversal. Analyst expects an impulsive bounce to follow the recent consolidation in the top cryptocurrency.

Cardano price is currently in a recovery phase but is currently hovering around a key barrier. A decisive close above this level could trigger an upswing, but a failure to do so might kick-start a downtrend. Cardano price rose 15% from September 8 swing to where it is currently trading, $2.55. However, the resistance barrier at $2.55 is crucial and will help ADA decide directional bias.

