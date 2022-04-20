- Cardano price has formed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern.
- ADA price is bottoming out on the Relative Strength Index.
- Invalidation is a breach below $0.74.
Cardano price action is setting up for a colossal bull rally. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days.
Cardano price looks promising
Cardano price is one of the more favorable charts amongst cryptocurrencies this week. On Monday, the bears pushed the Cardano price into an expected supply zone at $0.88. The bulls quickly jumped on the opportunity and bought the discounted ADA price.
On Wednesday, Cardano price hovers at $0.93 above the zone. The next hurdle for the Cardano price will be the 50-day moving average. Traders can expect more chop in this area with a possibility to retest the $0.88 zone in the coming days.
ADA price is at the buyer’s level on the Relative Strength Index daily chart. The bulls have printed a bullish hammer which is very appealing. The overall structure of Cardano price appears to be a bullish cup and handle. This pattern forecasts a 50% rally from the current $0.93 price back into the $1.40 zone.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Currently, the safest invalidation of the bullish scenario is the swing low at $0.74. If the price breaks this area, then the entire uptrend scenario is void, and the ADA price will likely fall into the $0.65 level resulting in a 30% decrease from the current Cardano price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How the second Merge test can position Ethereum price for a breakout
Ethereum is rapidly approaching the successful completion of the “Merge,” the milestone event for the altcoin. As the transition to Proof-of-stake (PoS) inches closer, analysts reveal bullish projections and set a $10,000 target.
Dogecoin is alive and well-positioned for 35% gains
Dogecoin price is rallying into its third day today within a rally that started on Easter Monday, where intelligent bulls used the limited trading volume to ramp up price action quite quickly.
XRP price tumbles after SEC scores important win in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price could plummet in response to the SEC's win in a recent ruling by Judge Sarah Netburn. Ripple officials' motion to compel the production of Estabrook notes was denied by judge Netburn, negatively affecting holder's sentiments.
This bullish set up in Bitcoin price can yield $3,000 profits
BTC is being pumped by bulls that have been outweighing bears since Easter Monday. Bitcoin bulls used the low volume trading on that day to squeeze out plenty of stop losses and, in return, saw BTC price scaled up significantly.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.