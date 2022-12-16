Cardano price hits red alert as a near  two-year low gets printed

- Cardano price breached below import support and is set to steamroll bulls in its avalanche.
- ADA is set to drop another 10% and print a new two-year low.
- Expect support to come in around $0.265 with the low of December 2017.
Cardano (ADA) price is pulling out all the registers and issuing distress signals to the markets. Traders are exiting, call it even an exodus if you want, from their long positions in risk assets. The reality seems to be kicking in among investors that the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are right on the money in calling out a global recession as traders all run for the exit.
ADA has one door to exit, and everyone wants to go through it at the same time
Cardano price sees its sell-off accelerate this Friday morning during the European trading session as global markets are selling off. Equities and equity futures are deeply in the red, while all major cryptocurrency pairs are dipping lower. ADA sheds even 4% in just two minutes of trading at one point. Traders are starting to grasp the harsh reality that a soft landing is not in the cards, a snowball recession is coming, and the avalanche is coming crashing down.
ADA thus printed the lowest lows in almost two years as it trades below $0.297. The only thing between now and $0.265, which is below December 24, 2017, and the monthly S1 support level, is the fact that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearly touching the oversold barrier. Should the US session continue this sentiment, expect a breach of that barrier on the RSI and that sees ADA tank to $0.265 near the US closing bell.
ADA/USD daily chart
Upside potential could come over the weekend once the dust settles with a return toward $0.297, pairing back some losses. As traders get more time to digest the price action and the economic data calendar starts to slow down, more upside could come as price action restores itself. Maybe even $0.324 could be in the cards by New Year if ADA bulls return to the scene next week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance crypto exchnage announced its auditor Mazars has suspended its services, including proof-of-reserves for other cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and Crypto.com. Mazars's report for Binance was being labeled “an audit,” by CEO Changpeng Zhao on Twitter. This raised concerns in the crypto community. Interestingly, audit firm Armanino recently ended its crypto audit practice after being named in lawsuit for their work with FTX exchange.
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork could trigger mass sell-off in the altcoin, here’s what to expect
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork’s tentative deadline is March 2023. The outlook on the second-largest altcoin by market capitalization remains bullish and a Santa Claus rally is expected.
Cardano price hits red alert as a near two-year low gets printed
ADA is pulling out all the registers and issuing distress signals to the markets. Traders are exiting, call it even an exodus if you want, from their long positions in risk assets.
Ripple bounces though upside looks rather thin as bearish pressure rebuilds
Ripple price dropped lower on the back of super Thursday, where several central banks issued warnings. XRP dropped to find support as the outlook for 2023 remains grim.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.