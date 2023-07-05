- Cardano price is down 4%, ignoring the bullish tone of a new feature released by mother company, Input Output Global Inc (IOG).
- IOG launched the open-source toolset, Marlowe, to allow users to create smart contracts and dApps on the Cardano blockchain.
- The innovation gives users a chance to present their dApp ideas to life on the Cardano blockchain.
- As community members take in the news, ADA DeFi TVL has hit unprecedented levels approaching $550 million.
Cardano (ADA) price is trading with a bearish bias, steadily writing off the gains made over the last week. The move is concerning given that the blockchain's users now have a new toolset where they can develop smart contracts and build decentralized applications (dApps). The move is part of individual efforts by projects in the crypto ecosystem to increase the value of their tokens.
Also Read: LUNC community calls for Binance CEO's leadership as Terra Luna Classic price falls 25%
Cardano price ignores new feature by mother company
Cardano (ADA) price is down almost 5% over the last day, a gains-shedding exercise that began on July 4. However, the two-day downtrend has not invalidated the altcoin's overall bullish outlook as ADA continues consolidating above an uptrend line with the Parabolic SAR indicator tracking the price from below.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
The downswing in ADA market price is unprecedented, considering a new development by the company behind the Cardano blockchain, Input Output Global Inc. (IOG).
IOG launches Marlowe toolkit to allow anyone to build blockchain apps on Cardanohttps://t.co/EsdzXOSkhR— Cardano Feed ($ADA) (@CardanoFeed) July 5, 2023
In an official announcement from IOG, the Cardano mother company has launched a new toolkit where the blockchain's users can build blockchain applications. The toolset, christened Marlowe, provides a seamless way for ADA community members to "create smart contract and dApps with no prior programming knowledge or coding expertise.”
Citing a paragraph in the official announcement on the Cardano feed:
Marlowe has been designed to introduce greater efficiency in the smart contract and dApp design and rollout process. It features reusable and customizable templates, a built-in simulator to test contracts before deployment, easy setup and example applications, and powerful APIs.
Based on the announcement, IOG has integrated TxPipe, a platform owned by cloud-based Demeter Run, coming in to increase the toolset's functionality. Specifically, TxPipe will provide access to the tool's runtime without users setting up or maintaining their own infrastructure.
With these infrastructures in place, Cardano blockchain users, developers, and non-developers alike can enjoy unlimited access to the ADA blockchain technology. The innovation gives users a chance to present their dApp ideas to life on the Cardano blockchain.
Cardano TVL records new milestone
Cardano (ADA) price's bullishness is not limited to its price as the token's total value locked (TVL) has recorded a new milestone.
Exciting: Cardano Total Value Locked In DeFi Hit All-Time Highhttps://t.co/Mzy52ZSCec— Cardano Feed ($ADA) (@CardanoFeed) July 5, 2023
According to data on DeFiLlama, ADA TVL is 547.52 million, marking a new all-time high. Cardanofeed.com attributes this surge to a growing interest in Cardano's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem among investors and market players in general.
This is remarkable considering the dark clouds that continue to abound above ADA token after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the infamous financial regulator, labeled it, among other altcoins, as securities.
In the aftermath of this bearish tag, several cryptocurrency-related platforms delisted the token, including Robinhood and Revolut. The former is an American stocks and cryptocurrency trading platform, while the latter is a European exchange and payments company.
After the SEC branded ten altcoins as securities, up to $50 billion in value was wiped out from the cryptocurrency market capitalization in 24 hours. This came as exchanges shied away from listing tokens listed in the regulator's bad books, while holders shilled them into cold wallets as they awaited the tension to die down.
Read on for Cardano price prediction.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
The Australian financial regulator has searched Binance’s offices in the country, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing anonymous sources, as the largest exchange in the crypto ecosystem faces increasing regulatory scrutiny in many of its markets.
BTC range tightens, leaving holders confused
Bitcoin price saw a spurt in buying pressure on July 3, which pushed it to $31,395, but the lack of momentum caused a retracement of the move. As a result, altcoins, including ETH and XRP have remained lull. Additionally, the lack of a proper catalyst has sapped crypto traders' optimism.
Dogecoin price recovers from the heaviest shorting of 2023
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is recovering from the largest shorting event in 2023. Around June 29, the highest DOGE shorting level of the year was recorded by crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.