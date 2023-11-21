Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics

Share:
  • Cardano on-chain metrics flash capitulation signals, supporting a bullish thesis for ADA price. 
  • The Cardano Foundation announced its commitment to push ADA towards complete decentralization. 
  • ADA price is currently in an uptrend, trading above the $0.3786 mark.

Cardano is currently in an uptrend, and the altcoin is likely to extend its gains according to on-chain metrics. The Cardano Foundation recently committed to using its 11.42 million ADA token wallet to vote in favor of the goals of Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) 1694.

Also read: Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation

Cardano price rally likely to extend, with these catalysts

Cardano’s weekly gains of 6.11% are likely to be sustained, and ADA price could extend its rally, riding on two bullish catalysts. The first is on-chain metrics, Network realized profit/loss (NPL) and Market Value to Realized Value ratio (MVRV), flashing bullish signals and the second is developments in the ADA ecosystem. 

An independent not-for-profit, the Cardano Foundation, is focused on decentralizing the Cardano network and supporting ADA in its advancement and application in enterprise. The Foundation announced early on Tuesday that it would utilize its 11.42 million ADA tokens to vote in favor of improvements on the Cardano blockchain. 

On-chain metrics supporting ADA price gains

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, Santiment, there is a spike in net realized losses of wallets that acquired ADA tokens in the past thirty days. This marks capitulation in Cardano and following periods of capitulation, typically, there is a rally in the asset’s price, seen in the chart below. 

ADA

NPL on Cardano and price

The MVRV ratio for seven days reveals that addresses selling ADA tokens at the current price of $0.3786 are realizing losses. Typically, market participants are less likely to shed their assets and realize losses, implying a low selling pressure on the asset across exchanges. This supports ADA’s recent gains and presents a neutral to bullish outlook on the asset. 

ADA

MVRV ratio (7-days) and price

At the time of writing, ADA price is above the 0.61 Fibonacci level of the decline from the April 15 top of $0.46 to the June 4 bottom of $0.22, and is trading at $0.3786. The asset is likely to extend its gains as long as it sustains above the 0.50 Fibonacci level at $0.3408. A candlestick close below this level could invalidate the bullish thesis for Cardano price. 

ADA price chart

ADA/USDT 1-day chart 

Cardano price is likely to find support at the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3730, in the event of a decline.

Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics

Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics

Cardano on-chain metrics flash capitulation signals, supporting a bullish thesis for ADA price. The Cardano Foundation announced its commitment to push ADA towards complete decentralization. 

More Cardano News

Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation

Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation

Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report.

More Binance news

XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds

XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds

XRP funds recorded net institutional inflow of $500,000 in the past week. Ripple whales distributed their XRP token holdings while retail investors accumulated in the last three weeks. 

More Ripple News

Chainlink price at risk of further decline as 200 largest addresses sit on unrealized profits

Chainlink price at risk of further decline as 200 largest addresses sit on unrealized profits

Chainlink ecosystem’s 200 largest wallet addresses scooped up 40.18 million LINK tokens in October. Large wallet investors accumulated LINK at $7.40, the altcoin’s price has nearly doubled in the past month. 

More Chainlink News

Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000

Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000

After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move. 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location