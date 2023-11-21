Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation

- Binance has recently moved $3.9 billion USDT to its hot wallet, marking the eighth largest Tether transaction on Tron.
- The US DoJ is seeking over $4 billion from Binance to end its investigation, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The SEC filed a lawsuit against Kraken on Monday, signaling that the US regulator continues its crackdown on crypto exchanges.
Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report. While negotiations between the two parties continue, a Bloomberg report claims that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) seeks more than $4 billion from the exchange to end its years-long investigation.
The US DoJ is probing Binance’s alleged involvement in money laundering, bank fraud, and sanctions violations among other charges.
In this context, twelve days ago Binance moved $3.9 billion USDT on Tron, from its cold wallet to a hot wallet, raising alarm among crypto market participants. This transaction is the eighth largest one to occur on the Tron blockchain. It is likely that the fund transfer is a coincidence, but the transaction has sparked speculation among market participants as it is similar to the US Justice Department’s alleged demand to settle the case.
Also read: XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds
US DoJ seeks more than $4 billion from Binance: Bloomberg
According to a November 20 Bloomberg report, Binance faces a $4 billion demand from the US DoJ. The Justice Department is seeking these funds to end its investigation into the exchange platform. The report states that a resolution is expected as early as the end of the month, and failure to settle could result in Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) facing criminal charges in the US.
In March, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged that Binance and CZ routinely violated US derivatives rules. In June, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had filed a lawsuit accusing Binance and Changpeng Zhao for mishandling customer funds, misleading investors and regulators and violating securities laws.
The Justice department’s investigation is led by money laundering and asset recovery, national security divisions and the Seattle US Attorney’s office. If Binance settles with the Justice Department, paying more than $4 billion in fines, it would mark one of the largest penalties in a criminal crypto case.
A settlement would allow Binance to continue operations, rather than trigger a collapse that would have a ripple effect on the crypto ecosystem and its users. Binance has the option of a deferred-prosecution-agreement, which would open the exchange to criminal charges and the exchange would pay a substantial penalty and produce a statement outlining its wrong actions.
Binance has also been under scrutiny for evasion of US sanctions against Iran and Russia, and financing Hamas, according to Bloomberg.
Binance moves $3.9 billion USDT to hot wallet
Binance recently (12 days ago) moved $3.9 billion USDT on Tron from its cold wallet to hot wallet. The transfer was recorded on the blockchain. Binance didn't immediately respond to FXStreet's request for comment about the transaction. Some market participants are speculating that the move could be related to the DoJ’s alleged demand of over $4 billion to settle the case.
Binance transfers $3.9 billion USDT among its wallets
If the transfer is related to DoJ’s demand, it means that the exchange is preparing to settle with the Justice Department, likely shielding the crypto ecosystem from the fallout of Binance.
Meanwhile, US regulators’ crackdown on crypto exchanges continues. The SEC sued Kraken on Monday, accusing the exchange of running an unregistered national securities exchange. Co-founder Jesse Powell condemned the SEC’s move and said that the exchange had previously settled charges for $30 million in February.
USA's top decel is back with another assault on America. The masochists haven't been happy with the beatings they've been taking in NY and are shopping for a different flavor of RegDom in CA. I thought we settled all their concerns for $30m in Feb. Now they're back for seconds? https://t.co/SkfPJyneUz— Jesse Powell (@jespow) November 21, 2023
The SEC was also heavily critiqued by Ripple and Coinbase legal officers, which have also been in the regulators’ spotlight.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LTC whales could signal next Litecoin price move once profit booking halts
Litecoin price rise might have tapped out sooner than expected, but as with the rest of the crypto market, one cannot ascertain what lies next for the altcoin. Interestingly, the answer is not as hidden as it may seem; in fact, it remains in the hands of the whale addresses more than the macro market cues.
XRP price losing $0.600 could result in Ripple investors losing 24% of their recent profits
XRP price is close to losing the profits the altcoin witnessed in the first week of November. One of the biggest catalysts when it comes to price action is the use cases of Ripple and XRP among banks, as well as their exposure to this altcoin. However, by the looks of it, Ripple has lost that crown to Polkadot.
dYdX suffers a $9 million insurance fund breach linked to alleged Yearn.Finance market manipulation
dYdX (DYDX), a proof-of-stake blockchain network, suffered a huge loss following the recent incident in the Yearn.Finance network, compelling the network to dip into its insurance fund in a calculated attempt to fill the liquidity gap.
Bittrex Global set to wind down operations following $24 million fine from the SEC
Bittrex Global, a UK-based regulated cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will be winding down operations in the next two weeks. The exchange that caters to users outside of the UK is the second entity of the Bittrex brand to shut down following the bankruptcy of its US arm.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.