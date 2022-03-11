- Cardano price continues to slide lower despite record accumulation.
- The Friday close may create the lowest close in nearly 400 days.
- ADA may temporarily flash-crash more than 50% before a new uptrend begins.
Cardano price continues to be one of the worst-performing major market cap cryptocurrencies. While a good amount of March remains to be traded, thus far, ADA is on its way to completing a record seven consecutive months lower. The weekly chart, likewise, shows five consecutive weeks lower. In addition, only four weeks out of the past eighteen have had weekly closes' above the open.
Cardano price continues to bleed out as it approaches a final support zone before capitulation begins
Cardano price action within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system is void of any support on the daily chart. Currently, no immediate bullish evidence of the broad accumulation recorded by on-chain data and metrics is visible.
Unless there is a major change to Cardano price during the Friday session, at the time of publication, ADA's close lowest daily close in the past 396 days. Additionally, the total absence of buyers' and sellers' control may trigger new 2022 lows.
The only support on the daily chart remaining for Cardano price is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.78. If that fails, then look out below. The extended 2021 Volume Profile shows a near-total absence of volume between $0.35 and $0.80. Already, ADA is in a position that could trigger an immediate flash crash to the $0.35 value area.
ADA/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
While the likelihood of that scenario may appear unlikely, the probability of such an event is certainly greater now than in the past. The combination of increased volatility over the weekend with the ongoing war of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be just the right combo to trigger a flash crash.
From a daily chart perspective, bulls have an extremely difficult path to avoid a total capitulation of Cardano price. At the very least, bulls will need to close Cardano price at or above the 2022 Volume Point Of Control at $1.07 – a 33% increase from the Friday open.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price sits on thin ice as bears target $0.75
Cardano price continues to trend lower as bears appear to have gained complete control. The technicals suggest that the correction is not over, and ADA could head further south.
Shiba Inu price has investors sidelined in the wake of a catalyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has not been in a sweet spot for investors this week. With whipsawing price action and bears still sitting on lucrative gains, investors got burned several times on false breakouts and mixed signals coming from both the markets and price action in SHIB.
SafeMoon price continues its bullish journey to $0.00164
SafeMoon price has lagged in its recovery, and lately, the uptrend seems to be going slowly. A continuation of this bounce seems plausible considering the consolidative nature of the big crypto.
Dogecoin price to provide another 20% in profits
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.