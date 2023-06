Cardano network’s Charles Hoskinson warns traders against AI token scams ahead of Apple developer conference

Apple’s upcoming conference has acted as a bullish catalyst for AI-based tokens as the community awaits the launch of AI-inspired products by the technology giant. Experts are awaiting the launch of Apple’s most ambitious new hardware product in years – a rumored headset.

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for Monday, Hoskinson reminded market participants that AI technology is likely equipping scammers for impersonation. Falling victim to a giveaway scam could make traders lose their funds and or access to their accounts.

Just a reminder that I'll never email you directly. Every day scumbag piece of shit scammers impersonate me attempting to steal money from you. If you think you're talking with me, then ask the person to verify his identity with a signature from my PGP key. They can't pic.twitter.com/Qmpm06J8R8

Hoskinson addressed the Cardano community in a recent tweet and YouTube video, sharing evidence of a medical blockchain scam. The scammers impersonated Hoskinson in an email, which the Cardano co-founder shared with the community. Hoskinson warned traders against giveaway scams and impersonation.

