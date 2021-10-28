- Cardano recently launched new certification levels for smart contracts on its blockchain network.
- IOHK reveals that Cardano uses 0.01% of the energy of Bitcoin, making it one of the greenest Blockchains.
- Cardano's had over 3254 GitHub commits this week, higher than most other cryptocurrencies, implying developer commitment to the project.
- Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other altcoins Cardano is directly working with the government to boost ADA acceptance and utility.
At a time when financial regulatory agencies worldwide have increased their scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, Cardano is forming partnerships with governments. Proponents expect Cardano to reclaim its spot in top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization soon.
Cardano partners with governments, attempts to make blockchain applications mainstream
With the launch of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, new projects and developers have joined the ecosystem. At the same time, Cardano Foundation has formed partnerships with governments worldwide, working on blockchain solutions to solve real-world problems.
Cardano is popularly known as “The Green Blockchain,” as it consumes 0.01% of the energy of Bitcoin. This makes ADA blockchain one of the greenest in the crypto ecosystem. Bitcoin and Ethereum have been subjected to severe criticism on their energy inefficiency. Cardano is ahead of its competitors from the onset, with a cleaner and faster blockchain network.
The launch of Ethereum 2.0 (in early 2022) is likely to intensify the competition for the fastest blockchain network using the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Until then, Cardano tops the list of fast and efficient PoS blockchain networks.
Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain firm behind Cardano revealed that older cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently using more energy than Argentina. IOHK stated that Cardano uses less than 1% of the energy that the Bitcoin blockchain consumes.
Did you know that older generation blockchain platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently using more energy combined than Argentina, yet blockchain is nowhere to be found on the #cop26 agenda? The following thread explains why @cop26 should be paying attention (1/11)— Input Output Media (@IOHKMedia) October 27, 2021
Further updates like high rate of development (identified by Github commits per week) and launch of new certification levels prepare the ADA blockchain to reclaim its spot in top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
While most cryptocurrencies are currently under regulatory scrutiny, Cardano has formed partnerships with the Government of Ethiopia and Burundi to work on the country’s digital transformation.
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano shared updates of the partnership on his Twitter timeline. Hoskinson tweeted:
Yes we signed a great MOU today https://t.co/6scKzs33EH pic.twitter.com/2wjavkxhZM— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 26, 2021
Tether, Mirror Protocol, XRP and other cryptocurrencies recently made headlines for being under regulatory scrutiny alongside top crypto firms and exchanges. Cardano’s strategic roadmap of a greener blockchain with government partnerships positions ADA in the top three cryptocurrencies of the future.
Widely known as the Ethereum-killer, ADA has offered the solutions that traders and developers are waiting for (in the ETH network) over five years now.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted that the altcoin is a coin toss despite bullishness in the cryptocurrency market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price to make a pitstop at $163 before LTC triggers 40% bull rally
Litecoin price failed to sustain its ascent that began on September 30. This inability of the buyers led to a crash on September 27. While this descent might continue, it will set the stage for a new leg up. A bounce from this barrier could kick-start a new rally to $232.94.
Cream Finance suffers devastating exploit with $130 million lost amid loan attack
Decentralized finance lending protocol Cream Finance has suffered a flash loan attack marking its third successful hack from attackers in the past year. The DeFi platform confirmed that the exploit compromised mostly Cream LP tokens and other ERC-20 coins ...
VeChain price could drop another 20% as crypto markets continue to tumble
Vechain price saw a massive uptrend from September 29 but hit a ceiling on October 26. Since this point, VET has kick-started a descent due to the recent altcoin market crash and hints that a further correction is on its way.
El Salvador buys Bitcoin dip, accumulating an additional $25 million BTC
El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced that the country’s government bought an additional 420 Bitcoin, accumulating around $25 million more BTC. The country passed legislation earlier this year, allowing the leading cryptocurrency to become legal tender.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.