Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4

The IOHK team is prepared to support the upcoming Cardano maintenance upgrade, preparing for the next Daedalus release.

Nervos bridge connecting Ethereum to Cardano is live, allowing users to interchange assets and create their own tokens.

Dogecoin millionaire reveals that he has invested in Cardano and expects big moves in the altcoin’s price.

The development team behind Cardano is working on the next Daedalus update. Cardano ecosystem’s new partnerships are likely to boost the utility for ADA.

Cardano makes strides with new partnerships; analysts are bullish on the altcoin

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain development firm that created Cardano is now supporting the next Cardano maintenance upgrade. Developers are preparing for the Daedalus v.4.4.0 release, including integrations with the Cardano node and wallet and a facility to unpair a hardware wallet.

Nervos Network has announced that its bridge connecting assets on its blockchain to Ethereum, Cardano and other networks is now live. The “Force bridge” supports the interchangeability of assets on Nervos across different blockchains, increasing accessibility.

Interestingly, Cardano’s recent partnerships are focused on increasing financial accessibility in developing countries. The network’s partnership with Oasis Pro supports governments in pooling inward remittances to fund large infrastructure projects.

Cardano’s partnerships are likely to boost the utility of ADA tokens and increase the real-world use-cases for the altcoin.

Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto has admitted that he has invested in Cardano. Contessoto is bullish on Cardano and predicts a breakout in ADA price.

Michäel van de Poppe, CEO and founder of “The Eight Global,” has predicted that ADA prices will climb higher, following the path he outlined on the daily chart.

Following the path on $ADA. pic.twitter.com/2H8PFY1BPV — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 17, 2021

Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, predicted ADA price would hit $3 in September 2021. Green’s prediction was accurate. Green is bullish on ADA and has set a target of $4 for the end of the year.

Green was quoted:

...[Cardano] it could soon attain new highs and eventually reach $4 by the end of the year.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the ADA price trend and predicted a drop to $1.70.