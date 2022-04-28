Can Zilliqa price recover above this key level and prevent a 45% nosedive?

- Zilliqa price has been caught in a profit-taking move since its all-time high at $0.230 on April 1.
- Recently, ZIL slipped below the $0.097 to $0.121 demand zone, flipping it into a bearish breaker and hinting at a massive crash.
- A daily candlestick close above $0.121 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Zilliqa price dropped below a significant level, indicating that the buyers have lost the race. This development is key as it forecasts a massive crash for ZIL and its holders.
Zilliqa price to explode to the downside
Zilliqa price rallied roughly 400% as it exploded from $0.046 to $0.230. Interestingly, this exponential move was completed in a week, causing ZIL to set an all-time high at $0.230. While impressive, this move caused a lot of the investors to book profits, resulting in a trend reversal.
As of writing, Zilliqa price has crashed roughly 60% to $0.093 to where it currently trades. More importantly, ZIL has sliced through the $0.097 to $0.0121 demand zone that was formed on March 28.
As ZIL dropped 10% on April 26, the said demand zone was undone, flipping it into a bearish breaker. This technical formation forecasts a rejection on the retest of the breaker. Therefore, as Zilliqa price tries to head higher, a move inside the breaker will lead to a correction that has the chance to fill the fair value gap, ranging from $0.097 to $0.050.
In summary, Zilliqa price could crash roughly 45% on the retest of the breaker’s lower limit at $0.097.
ZIL/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a daily candlestick close above $0.121 will invalidate the bearish thesis for Zilliqa price. This move indicates that the buyers are back in control and in such a case, ZIL could kick-start a 12% upswing to $0.133.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price to reward patient buyers with 70% gains
Dogecoin price seems to be having trouble breaking out of the popular bullish pattern on the weekly time frame despite the recent rally. Even after a successful move higher, DOGE needs to flip this immediate hurdle to reach its target.
Can Zilliqa price recover above this key level and prevent a 45% nosedive?
Zilliqa price dropped below a significant level, indicating that the buyers have lost the race. This development is key as it forecasts a massive crash for ZIL and its holders. Zilliqa price rallied roughly 400% as it exploded from $0.046 to $0.230.
ApeCoin price has professional traders sharpening their knives, here's why
APE is still headed north, but the technicals should be analyzed thoroughly to maximize potential profit. APE is currently trading at $19,80. Traders should expect a slight pull back into the $19.40 zone before an additional run-up towards $23.
Solana price has Smart Money traps embedded in the price action
Solana price could fall towards $80 to grab liquidity as the bulls have yet to show any interest in the $97 price levels. To create a climatic downslide, market makers could entice traders to open long positions in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.