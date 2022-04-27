Invalidation of the bullish trade setup is a drop below $0.075, creating a 1-1 trade setup with a profit target at $0.1125. IfF, the bears, can tap this level, the uptrend scalp idea will be void. The bears could continue the downtrend towards $0.065, resulting in a 30% dip from the current Zilliqa price.

Zilliqa price currently trades at $0.09413 and is likely to experience choppy price action in this area before making a run back up. A dollar-cost average approach could be a great strategy for approaching this trade setup, as a new low around $0.084 is still possible . It is worth noting that the volume profile shows a tapering pattern adding more confluence that the downtrend will end soon.

Zilliqa price shows hopeful signs for scalpers looking to catch a short-term trade. The current C leg has three sets of impulses within the move, which could be early evidence of its termination. Additionally, the ZIL price hit a low at $0.09235 but settled above the 50-day moving average. A 20% price spike into $0.1125 could occur, as this is the first time the price becomes acquainted with the moving average at these levels.

