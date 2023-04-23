Can this Dogecoin price pattern pull DOGE out of the dump and trigger 50% move?

Share:

Dogecoin price is forming a double bottom or the W pattern on the three-day chart, signaling a 48% rally.

DOGE needs to overcome the $0.0965 and $0.1277 key levels to kick-start this ascent to $0.1890.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the dog-themed crypto shatters the $0.0686 level.

Dogecoin price shows a W pattern formation of the three-day chart and hints at a bullish future. However, DOGE holders have already suffered a loss after the dog-themed crypto failed to pump on April 20 (420).

Dogecoin price plans its next move

Dogecoin price has formed W or a double bottom, which forecasts a bullish outlook for DOGE holders under certain conditions. This technical formation for DOGE contains two distinctive lows set up between May 7 and April 23. The three swing highs of these peaks can be connected using a horizontal trend line to form a neckline at $0.1277.

A decisive three-day candlestick close above this level will confirm a breakout of Dogecoin price from the W pattern. In such a case, the double bottom setup forecasts a 48% upswing to $0.1898, obtained by adding the distance between the second peak and the valley to the breakout point at $0.1277.

But Dogecoin price will need to face and overcome the $0.0965 hurdle to kick-start the larger outlook. Beyond $0.1277, DOGE could pause its rally around another critical resistance level at $0.1624.

DOGE/USDT 3-day chart

While Dogecoin price seems ready for an uptrend, a nosedive in Bitcoin price could negatively impact this setup for DOGE. In such a case, a breakdown of the $0.0686 level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

This development could see Dogecoin price revisit the $0.0686 support floor.

