I bought $200 meme coins, so you don’t have to, here’s how my shitcoin bag of PEPE, WOJAK and KERMIT is doing

- PEPE price has shot up by 100% since April 19 but is currently facing a slowdown.
- WOJAK price increased by nearly 300% at one point on April 19 but saw significant selling pressure.
- The sentiment could pick up as the New York trading session kickstarts in a few hours.
With the market feeling the brunt of bears after weeks of consolidation and a bullish outlook, the sentiment seems to have started to flip. While some investors have already turned bearish, others are on the fence and hesitantly bullish.
For more information on why April 20 is important and how meme coins factor into my thesis, read this: Should you buy PEPE, DOGE, SHIB and other meme coins before April 20? Will Elon Musk come through?
Meme coin portfolio relies on New York trading session
Disclaimer: I have decided to invest $200 into meme coins to ride the ongoing hype. This investment is done knowing full well that I might lose all of the funds should these projects turn out to be scams or rug pulls. This is not financial and/or investment advice of any kind.
In less than five hours, the New York trading session begins and my only hope for the $200 portfolio is that traders could start bidding. A spike in volume and a potentially bullish outlook coupled with FOMO from the “420 event” could see a renewed interest in investors.
As mentioned in the previous article, the initial investment of $200 was split among three coins – PEPE, WOJAK and KERMIT, all three of which were trending at the time of my investment. This is how I split my initial investment (I didn’t put all $200 in at once):
- $50 worth of PEPE
- $20 worth of WOJAK
- $20 worth of KERMIT
After the article was published, I decided to go all-in on PEPE and bought $30 more worth of PEPE, which brings my total investment in the new shitcoin to $80. Due to the high popularity of these altcoins, the gas fee was higher than anticipated.
Including the gas fees, my total investment came up to $183.59. Currently, my meme coin portfolio is up 19%. As a note, readers need to understand that this is unrealized profits, considering that I am still holding PEPE and WOJAK and sold KERMIT at a tiny loss.
Meme coin portfolio
Next update will be provided on April 21.
