- Staking will attract large investors seeking to earn a higher RoI on the funds locked in the network.
- FOMO and increased demand for network gas will be the key factors in driving ETH/USD higher.
Ethereum network developers are gearing up for the release of the initial phase of Ethereum 2.0; a new protocol that is set to introduce features such as sharding and execute on the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. Various experts and crypto analysts say that the first phase, which will include staking is likely to lead to a rally as well revolutionize finance. In a blog post, Adam Cochran, a partner at MetaVartel Venture DAO shares several reasons why the phase will bring the next economic shift.
When ETH switches to staking, large investors will likely pour money into the lock-up until we hit somewhere in that 3% — 5% range (we likely won’t go below that as the network still has some tech risk not seen in traditional markets and so rent-seekers will want a slightly higher gain to take the risk) in order to push down to that level, it means locking up somewhere between 10M — 30M+ Ethereum in ETH 2.0 validators.
With rent-seekers in place and accruing higher returns in terms of return on investment (RoI), the following buying rounds will result in higher returns. However, as the rounds increase, the RoI will even out and settle between 3% - %5. In addition to that, a retail FOMO will follow suit as the price starts to increase. FOMO is usually created by investors, mainly retail who join the price action in progress and sale somewhere in the down-swing.
However, continued price rally will depend on the actual demand which is created by the network's ability to support development. This will see “ETH drastically increase its tx/s and therefore its commercial and consumer viability. Gas clogs, high transaction costs, long wait times in dApps all go away, even in a busy market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.