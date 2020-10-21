-
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is moving up again. Price action was able to find strong support at the 21 ema zone weekly chart. The probability of a bullish wave 3 is now seriously increasing.
-
BTC/USD is testing the resistance Fractal. This is the critical and key level for the bulls. A bullish breakout above the resistance Fractal should spark a strong bullish rally.
-
The best course of action is to wait for a pullback. A bull flag chart pattern would be a welcomed pattern. But also a bullish bounce at the 21 ema zone.
This article reviews the key confirmation level for the bulls. We also look at the second most likely path of least resistance.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The BTC/USD is testing the resistance Fractal (purple line). This is the critical and key level for the bulls. A bullish breakout above the resistance Fractal should spark a strong bullish rally (green arrows).
Price action has already managed to break above other key resistance levels (dotted purple lines). So this Fractal and 88.6% Fibonacci retracement are the least resistance before the bulls could push for a third wave (green).
Only a break below the 21 ema (orange arrows) could indicate a deeper retracement. In that case, we might see the triangle pattern as we estimated in our previous analysis (wave E pink). But the support zone (blue box) should stop price action from falling too far.
On the daily chart (see below), price action respected the support zone (blue box) and the 38.2% Fibonacci level (purple box). Price has also broken above the resistance trend line (dotted purple).
The breakout above the Fractal (green box) is an extra confirmation that the bulls are in control… BUT price action is now too close to the previous top for any decisive action, in my view.
The best course of action is probably to wait for a pullback (orange arrows). A bull flag chart pattern would be a welcomed pattern. But also a bullish bounce at the support trend line and 21 ema zone too. Price action is developing a wave 3 pattern as long as price action stays above the blue box and avoids the red X.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Bulls have been in full control of the daily chart since the initial breakout above $11,000.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO screams buy eyeing breakout to $0.12
Crypto.com has gone through a gruesome week following the rejection at the 50 Simple Moving Average, as discussed. The declines were unstoppable at various levels, including $0.14 and $0.12. Fortunately, the buyer congestion at ...
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE goes through a period of price consolidation
DOGE reached a high of 0.00478 in July 2020 and has been on a downward trajectory since then. The price has currently reached 0.0026 and is going through a consolidation period. This is indicated by the Bollinger Bands, which ...
VeChain Price Analysis: VET falls below key support level, bears eye drop below $0.01
After reaching a high of $0.022 on August 9, VET has been on a downward trend till October 6, reaching $0.0107. Since then, the price has recovered and gone up to $0.0109. The sellers have stayed in control from the second ...
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.