Nasdaq 100 futures declined today as investors attempted to cut risks. The index declined by about 90 points while those tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell by 0.10% and 0.20%, respectively. The decline was partly because of the significantly weak results by Netflix, the streaming company. The company’s shares declined by about 20% in extended hours after its weak guidance. It expects to add 2.5 million new customers in the first quarter. That will be lower than the 4 million that it added in the same quarter last year. Another top mover was Peloton whose shares crashed by 20% after reports that it was suspending its manufacturing.
Cryptocurrencies declined sharply today as worries about regulations remained. In a statement on Thursday, the Russian central bank recommended that the government should ban cryptocurrencies and mining. It attributed this to the interruption of monetary policy and the fact that cryptocurrencies had led to more cybercrime. The statement came a few days after an EU regulator recommended proof-of-work mining ban. Cryptocurrencies have also crashed because of the rising fear of higher interest rates. Bitcoin fell to around $38,000 while the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies retreated to about $1.9 trillion.
European equities also declined sharply as investors continued worrying about higher interest rates. In Germany, the DAX index declined by 0.40%. The worst performer was Siemens Gamesa, whose shares declined by a tenth. The company, which is the biggest offshore wind turbine manufacturer, blamed the weak performance on supply chain delays and cost pressures. Elsewhere, in the UK, the FTSE 100 declined by about 0.10% after the weak retail sales data. According to the ONS, the country’s retail sales declined by 3.7% between November and December. Retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury led the decline in the FTSE 100.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD was little changed as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment. The pair is trading at 1.1326, which is lower than last week’s high of 1.1370. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the 25-day moving average. It is also slightly above the rising red trendline. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakout later today.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair downward trend accelerated today as worries of regulations remained. The pair declined to a low of 2,800, which was the lowest level in months. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving average. It also moved below the key support level at 2,930, which was the lowest level last week. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain its bearish trend during the weekend.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair declined as cryptocurrency prices retreated. It fell to a low of 38,600, which was the lowest level in months. It fell below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It also crossed the key support at 40,000. Therefore, the pair will likely keep continuing the bearish momentum.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin is a security and will be regulated, says Jim Cramer
The host of Mad Money, a CNBC show, issued a warning to Dogecoin holders. Cramer believes that Dogecoin is a security and it will be regulated soon. Analysts believe that the Dogecoin price could start an uptrend.
Shiba Inu price set to crash by 70% as critical support weakens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to be controlled by bears after the dead-cat bounce in stock markets yesterday evening. With the Nasdaq closing sharply lower, giving up earlier gains, cryptocurrencies are being dragged into a selloff on its coattails, and bearish headwinds persist.
Chainlink price at make-or-break point while global markets tumble
Chainlink price has seen a massive collapse over the past five days, resulting in a retest of a crucial barrier. This downswing is not localized to the crypto markets and seems to originate on Wall Street after the Fed tightens the interest rates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.