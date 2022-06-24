Singapore’s financial regulator and central bank has pledged to be “brutal and unrelentingly hard” on any “bad behavior” from the cryptocurrency industry.
The comments come from Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)’s chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty, explaining in an interview that “if somebody has done a bad thing, we are brutal and unrelentingly hard.”
He also hit back at the rhetoric of certain crypto market participants who have criticized the regulator for not being friendly enough to crypto, and instead questioned the legitimacy of the market, saying:
We have been called out by many cryptocurrencies for not being friendly, my response has been: Friendly for what? Friendly for a real economy or friendly for some unreal economy?
The fintech chief believes the world is “lost in private currency” and is the cause behind the wider market turmoil. Mohanty added the city-state enacted an “extremely draconian” and “painfully slow” due diligence process for licensing crypto businesses in response to the conservative stance the regulator has towards crypto.
Singapore introduced licensing for crypto firms in January 2020 and has been stringent on which companies are approved for a license. Cointelegraph reported in December 2022 that the MAS had knocked-back approvals for over 100 licenses from companies who had applied.
In January cryptocurrency providers were barred from advertising their services in public areas such as public transportation which extended to public websites as well as print, broadcast and social media.
MAS is extending its ability to police crypto businesses too, in April the regulator passed new requirements for firms to obtain a license and be subject to Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism requirements if they wanted to provide services outside of the country.
Many crypto businesses were set up in Singapore due to both its low taxes and the perception that the city-state was one of the more crypto-friendly but the regulatory tightening suggests that is changing as the country focuses on its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
On June 21 payment systems provider, the Mojaloop Foundation opened a CBDC Center of Excellence (COE) in Singapore which sees MAS on its Working Group and Mohanty as a board advisor.
With the opening of the COE Mohanty thinks a state-backed alternative cryptocurrency could be launched within three years.
The COE is aimed at reducing costs and inefficiencies of payment platforms and cross-border payments, Mohanty said he welcomed the move as a “step forward into the future of financial services”.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price signals revival as bulls aim for $5.60
ApeCoin price could start moving violently upwards. Traders should keep their eyes on the digital asset to partake in the move. ApeCoin price could be an early mover within the crypto market, as the technicals point to more uptrend in the short term.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries. The price continues to struggle as the bears have forced a rejection at the $2.00 level.
XRP Price Prediction: Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price is still sideways and submerged since the June 11 sell-off occurred. Ripple has opened an office in Toronto, vowing to hire 100 new software engineers and developers. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.38.
Things have suddenly changed for the Shiba Inu price, is the bottom in?
Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.