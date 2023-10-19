Breaking: XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives

Share:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.

In a letter to Judge Annalisa Torres, the plaintiff, which is the US SEC, “respectfully notified the court of the stipulated dismissal of the SEC’s pending claims against defendants, Christian Larsen and Bradley Garlinghous.”

The regulator had levied charges against the Ripple duo, alleging that they had “aided and abetted” Ripple’s violations of US securities laws when they sold XRP to institutional clients.

The commission doubled down on the charges following the July 13 determination by Judge Torres that XRP was only considered a security when sold to institutional clients. This signified a landmark win for Ripple, sending XRP price up 70%.

Based on the announcement, the dismissal is totally voluntary, obviating “the need for the scheduled trial,” while at the same time mooting the October 3 scheduling order.

With this decision, the commission will meet Ripple executives for further deliberations before involving the court.

Ripple IPO

It comes after rumors on October 17 about Ripple’s IPO, with cryptocurrency influencer Alex Cobb raising the question in a post on Crypto X. Based on the post, Ripple was in the process of bringing in a “Shareholder Communications Senior Manager,” which is an important role when a company plans for listing.

Garlinghouse had hinted at the same in 2018, indicating that Ripple would explore the possibility of going public upon the successful conclusion of its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC.

The news could strengthen Ripple's plans with the initial public offering (IPO).

Around the news, Ripple price has peaked 9% to record an intra-day high of $0.52, with CoinMarketCap data showing a 45% increase in 24-hour trading volume.