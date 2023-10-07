Breaking: Stars Arena suffers major security vulnerability on its smart contract, loses $2.9 million

Share:

Avalanche’s Stars Arena has had its smart contract exploited, users asked not to deposit any funds

PeckShield blockchain security firm records a loss of approximately $2.9 million in the attack.

It operates side-by-side with Friend.tech, running as a social protocol on AVAX blockchain.

It is the second attack in less than three days.

Stars Arena is the latest victim to the works of hackers, with reports that its smart contract was compromised. It is a social protocol on the Avalanche blockchain, operating side-by-side against the likes of Friend.tech.

Stars Arena compromised twice in under three days

Stars Arena has asked users not to deposit any funds after the protocol suffered a major security breach on its smart contract.

There has been a major security breach with the smart contract.



We're actively checking the issue.



DO NOT deposit any funds.



Stay tuned for updates. — Stars Arena (@starsarenacom) October 7, 2023

Blockchain security firm PeckShield has explained the attack, noting that “Our initial analysis on today's Stars Arena $2.9M hack indicates a reentrancy issue on the Stars Arena: Shares contract on this address. Reportedly, the bad actors leveraged the reentrancy to update the weight when the share per ticket was issued so that a single share could be sold at a much higher price.

Our initial analysis on today's @starsarenacom $2.9M hack indicates a reentrancy issue on the Stars Arena: Shares contract at https://t.co/Hg6C8MCPan



The reentrancy is abused to update the weight when the share/ticket is issued so that 1 share can be sold at a much higher price… https://t.co/17CxO3uLbe pic.twitter.com/fouVjevYTs — PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) October 7, 2023

The attackers leveraged a previous bug, reported here, which saw the social protocol lose up to $1 million. The same user who exploited the 'Sell Shares' bug has strike again, now taking advantage of a new vulnerability in the Stars Arena contract to send 266,103 AVAX to the aforementioned address.

In an interesting update, PeckShield has associated the address related to the Stars Arena attack with another one linked to a phishing address that was originally funded from HTX Global (formerly Huobi Global)

At the time of writing, Avalanche (AVAX) price is $10.77, recording a 2% rise in the last 24 hours.

