Breaking: Stars Arena suffers major security vulnerability on its smart contract, loses $2.9 million

- Avalanche’s Stars Arena has had its smart contract exploited, users asked not to deposit any funds
- PeckShield blockchain security firm records a loss of approximately $2.9 million in the attack.
- It operates side-by-side with Friend.tech, running as a social protocol on AVAX blockchain.
- It is the second attack in less than three days.
Stars Arena is the latest victim to the works of hackers, with reports that its smart contract was compromised. It is a social protocol on the Avalanche blockchain, operating side-by-side against the likes of Friend.tech.
Also Read: Avalanche-based Friend.tech competitor, StarsArena, drained of $1 million; dApp says it's “at war”
Stars Arena compromised twice in under three days
Stars Arena has asked users not to deposit any funds after the protocol suffered a major security breach on its smart contract.
There has been a major security breach with the smart contract.— Stars Arena (@starsarenacom) October 7, 2023
We're actively checking the issue.
DO NOT deposit any funds.
Stay tuned for updates.
Blockchain security firm PeckShield has explained the attack, noting that “Our initial analysis on today's Stars Arena $2.9M hack indicates a reentrancy issue on the Stars Arena: Shares contract on this address. Reportedly, the bad actors leveraged the reentrancy to update the weight when the share per ticket was issued so that a single share could be sold at a much higher price.
Our initial analysis on today's @starsarenacom $2.9M hack indicates a reentrancy issue on the Stars Arena: Shares contract at https://t.co/Hg6C8MCPan— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) October 7, 2023
The reentrancy is abused to update the weight when the share/ticket is issued so that 1 share can be sold at a much higher price… https://t.co/17CxO3uLbe pic.twitter.com/fouVjevYTs
The attackers leveraged a previous bug, reported here, which saw the social protocol lose up to $1 million. The same user who exploited the 'Sell Shares' bug has strike again, now taking advantage of a new vulnerability in the Stars Arena contract to send 266,103 AVAX to the aforementioned address.
In an interesting update, PeckShield has associated the address related to the Stars Arena attack with another one linked to a phishing address that was originally funded from HTX Global (formerly Huobi Global)
#PeckShieldAlert @starsarenacom hacker-labeled address 0xa2Eb...ad7A is associated with the phishing address 0x85Ee...632a, originally funded from #HTX— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) October 7, 2023
Phishing site: https://lido[.]blue/ pic.twitter.com/a5lwyXnh6I
At the time of writing, Avalanche (AVAX) price is $10.77, recording a 2% rise in the last 24 hours.
Also Read: Can Avalanche's friend.tech-inspired StarsArena push AVAX price to $12?
