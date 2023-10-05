- AVAX price currently hovers around $10 with an upside potential.
- The launch of StarsArena, a crypto-based social media application similar to friend.tech, has investors flooding in.
- This frenzy could be a strong tailwind that propels the altcoin higher.
Avalanche (AVAX) price has the potential to climb higher amid the launch of StarsArena, a social media application on the Avalanche blockchain. This move could trigger a buying spree from incoming users, kickstarting a rally for the underlying token.
Also read: Avalanche Network introduces Firewood upgrade amid declining on-chain activity, AVAX holders uncertain
StarsArena becomes Avalanche ecosystem’s favorite social media application
StarsArena, a social media application built on the Avalanche ecosystem, has attracted more than 10,000 users in less than two weeks. In the last 48 hours, the volume grew from $353,000 to $2.1 million, while the number of transactions spiked from nearly 68,000 to 248,000.
In terms of the Unique Active Wallets, StarsArena has become the top decentralized application (dapp), overtaking the likes of Stargate, Trader Joe and others, whose volumes hover in tens of millions of dollars.
DappRadar
The StarsArena social volume shows upticks in late August and early September. In August and September, the social volume spikes of AVAX coincided with that of StarsArena. Still, at the time of writing, AVAX’s social volume is higher than the social media application, which denotes a shift in the narrative.
AVAX social volume
Since the application uses AVAX as the native token, traders are likely front-running the hype by buying AVAX.
Rightfully so, the on-chain volume of AVAX has hit 209 million, well above its 30-day average of 131 million.
AVAX on-chain volume
Read more: 99% of AVAX holders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock
AVAX price clears key hurdle
AVAX price has cleared the $10 psychological level by producing a daily candlestick close above it. This move has created an accumulation zone, extending from $9.23 to $9.84. A pullback into this area will be an opportunity for sidelined buyers that could trigger a 15% bounce to the intermediate hurdle of $11.38.
But the target where traders can book profits is $12.29, which is the midpoint of the 46% crash that AVAX price witnessed between July 14 and September 25.
In a highly bullish case, AVAX price could tag $13.17 and $13.80, which are key take profit levels as well.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price fumbles the flip of the $10 psychological level as a support floor, it would signal that bulls are hesitant. A daily candlestick close below the accumulation zone’s lower limit of $9.23, will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, AVAX price could crash nearly 7% and revisit the September 25 swing low at $8.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.