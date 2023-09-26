Share:

Franklin Templeton, an asset manager with up to $1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM) has filed a 19b-4 for its spot Bitcoin Exchange-traded fund (ETF) application.

SEC Form19b-4 is a form informing the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a proposed rule change by a self-regulatory organization (SRO), or simply, a non-governmental body exercising some degree of regulatory authority over an industry or profession.

SROs must file the form with the SEC before making any changes to its rules, particularly when trading rules are concerned.

With this move, the asset manager has officially started the clock with the US SEC, which has to determine whether the asset manager's reasons for the proposed changes are justifiable.

Specifically, Franklin Templeton must make it clear that the rule change supports fair trading markets, and provides investor protections and requisite oversight procedure.

The filing comes almost two weeks after the asset manager filed for a Bitcoin Spot ETF, inspiring optimism especially among Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders, with the Bitcoin fork peeking 15% and liquidating millions of short positions.

In the filing, Franklin Templeton identified Coinbase Trust Company as the custodian for the fund’s Bitcoin holdings.

Similarly, Bank of New York Mellon was been identified as the custodian for the fund’s cash holdings.