Breaking: Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days

- Bitcoin price pierced the $50,000 psychological level after roughly 100 days.
- This upswing comes after a prolonged consolidation above the $46,000 support barrier.
- A decisive close above $50,958 will confirm the start of an uptrend to $56,670.
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Bitcoin price exudes bullishness
Bitcoin price breached through a supply zone, ranging from $43,150 to $45,791 on August 13 and consolidated above it for roughly four days. However, over the past 24 hours, BTC dipped into this barrier, indicating momentary weakness but bounced back quickly.
Since the swing low at $43,833, BTC has rallied 15%, piercing the $50,000 psychological level.
While this move is a crucial bullish development, Bitcoin price needs to produce a decisive daily candlestick close above $50,958 to confirm the start of a new uptrend.
Such a move will open the path up to $55,210 and $56,670. A rally that flips these resistance levels into support will indicate the buyers’ intent and push Bitcoin price to retest the all-time high at $64,854.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
While the recent upswing is bullish, a failure to produce a bullish close above $50,958 will lead to consolidation above $49,024 or a slow downtrend. Investors need to note that an upswing is possible during the said sideways movement mentioned above.
However, if Bitcoin price produces a lower low below $43,927, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a massive downswing to $42,451.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
