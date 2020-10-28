Breaking: Bitcoin briefly slips below $13,000 for the first time since the last bull rally

- Bitcoin briefly slipped below $13,000 touching $12,891 but has recovered slightly.
- The flagship cryptocurrency hit the 2019-high at $13,868 before getting significantly rejected.
After a notable bull rally from the low of $9,813 established on September 3, Bitcoin managed to reach the 2019-high at $13,868. Unfortunately, the price got rejected heavily and the TD sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 3-day chart.
Can the bulls stop the price from falling further?
The current candlestick formed on the 3-day chart is significantly bearish, especially after the TD sequential indicator presented a sell signal. The 50-SMA is all the way down at $10,600 and the 100-SMA at $9,478, which means they won't help in the short-term.
BTC/USD 3-day chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart shows the nearest and strongest support area to be between $12,687 and $13,073 with close to 624,000 BTC in volume. A breakout below this point can drive the price of Bitcoin down to $11,914.
BTC/USD IOMAP Chart
Bitcoin daily uptrend remains intact despite bearish action
Although bears seem to have taken control over the short-term, the robust daily uptrend remains intact for Bitcoin. The 50-SMA and the 100-SMA coincide around $11,200 and will act as a significant support level. The MACD remains bullish and the most critical resistance level is still at $13,863. A breakout above this point can easily drive the flagship cryptocurrency towards the all-time high at $20,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Weak hands get shaken out before ultimate bullish impulse
Bitcoin hit new yearly highs on Tuesday, shining a light on the possibility of a rally to $15,000. The liftoff carried some major cryptocurrencies upwards, including ETH and XRP.
XTZ facing potential bearish breakout towards $1.77
Tezos is trading inside an ascending parallel channel close to a breakout point. A bearish breakout has the potential to drive the price of XTZ down to $1.77.
The last time this indicator turned bullish LINK skyrocketed 300%
LINK is trading inside a daily ascending parallel channel. The MACD turned bullish on the 3-day chart for the first time since September.
Top 3 Gainers: COMP, UNI, and CEL jump 5% in the past 24 hours, potentially rising higher
The entire crypto market had a notable mini-bull rally in the past 24 hours. Top gainers include COMP, UNI, and CEL, which all jumped by more than 5% and targeting further bullish action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.